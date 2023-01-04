Thursday, Jan. 5

1. Minnesota Orchestra: Few pieces ask more of a pianist than Sergei Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto, but it's a good bet the brilliant Kirill Gerstein will do amazing things with it. A young American conductor on the rise, Ryan Bancroft, will also lead the orchestra in a work by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Modest Mussorgsky's evocative "Pictures at an Exhibition." Friday's concert will be broadcast on TPT-2 and streamed on the orchestra's website. Sorry, no Gerstein on Saturday, as that's a one-hour "Symphony in 60." (11 a.m., also 8 p.m. Fri., 6 p.m. Sat. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $32-$102, minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Also: Veteran Minneapolis singer/songwriter/journalist Jim Walsh, who dropped "Shout It Out To You" with the Dog Day Cicadas last fall, shares a bill with Michigan-reared singer/songwriter/photographer Eli Gardiner (8 p.m. 318 Cafe, $15); Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson, two divine spirits who perform on many a holiday in the Twin Cities, celebrate the New Year (4 & 7 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); Gypsy Mania Hot Band, led by guitarist Glen Helgeson, gets into the jazz swing of Django Reinhardt (7 p.m. the Dakota, $10-$15).

Friday, Jan. 6

2. Urban Classic: If you're going to do a salute to Earth, Wind & Fire, one of Prince's favorite groups, it doesn't hurt to feature a couple of former NPG members. Drummer/bandleader Michael Bland has enlisted old pal Tommy Barbarella on keyboards and an all-star horn section to back veteran vocalists Jay Bee, Mark Lickteig and G Sharp. Urban Classic has the chops to deliver all the elements of an EWF show from ballads to dancefloor favorites. (6 & 9 p.m. also 5 & 8 p.m. Sat. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $30-$40, croonersmn.com)

3. SongSlam Minneapolis: If a poet can bare their soul and subject it to the opinions of others at a poetry slam, so can composers, singers and pianists team up for a "SongSlam," presenting new works and allowing audience members to vote for their favorite offerings. The Twin Cities' Source Song Festival has been doing this annually for five years (online during COVID). It returns to live action on Eat Street, joining a national network of slams run by New York's Sparks and Wiry Cries. Twin Cities singer/songwriter Chris Koza hosts. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., $25-$30, icehousempls.com.)

Also: Made up of veteran Twin Cities players including Brian Setzer drummer Noah Levy and Run Westy Run guitarist Terrance Fisher, Twin Cities tribute band Zeppo plays the songs of Led Zeppelin with oomph and without gimmickry (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $17-$20); longtime Twin Cities soul man Maurice Jacox throws down with the We Still R Band (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); it's a full night of local death-metal bands with Coffin Rites, Grand Demise of Civilization and Worn Mantle (9 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $12); harmonizing husband/wife band the Jorgensens with veteran Twin Cities strummer Kurt Jorgensen settle into St. Anthony Main (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $15); see past performances in the Nordic Roots Fest film screening (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, free).

Saturday, Jan. 7

4. Eleganza: One of the best of the last real rock bands in the Twin Cities, this large and loud ensemble of club vets has been relatively quiet since the release of its second studio album, "Water Valley High," which they recorded over a long and rowdy week in Mississippi with Drive-by Truckers bassist Matt Patton as co-producer. The record made several local music pundits' best-of-2022 lists, and the songs sound even better live, as is the test of a real rock 'n' roll band. Opening act LazyLightning420 features Trampled by Turtles mandolist Erik Berry with Duluth music fixture Marc Gartman on banjo. (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $10-$12, axs.com)

Also: Bass man Jay Young & the Lyric Factory offer Purple Jazz, their interpretations of the Minneapolis Sound, with supreme vocalist Ginger Commodore (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25); Joni Mitchell is on the comeback trail and Reckless Daughters, featuring local songbirds Leslie Ball and Katie Gearty, will salute her 1970s material (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$33); Stablemates — the Twin Cities jazz trio of pianist Dale Alexander, bassist Gary Raynor and drummer Jay Epstein — make good use of Dunsmore Room's Steinway grand (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Chase & Ovation, the Twin Cities' top Prince tribute group, returns to its favorite Minneapolis spot (9:30 p.m. Bunkers, $20).

Sunday, Jan. 8

5. Acoustic Bowie: An offshoot of the grander (and louder) David Bowie tribute concerts at First Ave, this stripped-down affair is presented on what would have been the British rock legend's 76th birthday; he also happened to die on Jan. 10 in 1996. The music is anchored by local journeyman John Eller and throwback rocker Chris "Little Man" Perricelli with guest singers including Katie McMahon, Janey Winterbauer, Leslie Ball and Michelle Massey. Hearing the songs played unplugged only amps up the singalong factor. (7 p.m. the Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $23-$38, thehookmpls.com)

6. Joyann Parker — The Music of Patsy Cline: The versatile Minnesota vocalist not only recalls Cline vocally and visually but, like the best school teachers (she used to be one), she shares just enough back stories about Cline and her songs to be informative but not overwhelming. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, this is one of the best tribute shows in town, which, like Patsy's terrific country-jazz songs, are worth experiencing over and over again. Parker summons the requisite sadness and richness of Cline, who is No. 13 on Rolling Stone's new list of the 200 greatest singers of all-time. Moreover, Parker promises some new tunes from the Cline catalog. (7:30 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $30-$40, croonersmn.com)

7. Dosh: Probably the most ambitious and heartful installment of Minneapolis electro-whir explorer Martin Dosh's monthlong Monday night residency gigs, the second week will feature a likely one-and-done performance of the Larry Schaefer Memorial Orchestra, named after the co-founder of Lake Country Montessori School, who died in September. A large cast of local jazz and experimental rock musicians will take part, including Bryan Nichols, Joey Van Phillips, Chris Tomson, Jeremy Ylvisaker and Erik Fratzke. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, icehousempls.com)

Also: Week 2 of acoustic roots music hero Charlie Parr's January residency features his Detroit cohort Todd Albright, with whom he's touring around the Midwest in between St. Paul dates (7:30 p.m. Turf Club, $16); Twin Cities piano savant William Duncan III takes listeners to outta space with a tribute to Billy Preston (4 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); bluegrass stalwarts the High 48s resume their Sunday brunch gig (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aster Cafe, $5).

Monday, Jan. 9

Charming St. Paul finger-picking champ Pat Donohue leads his Prairie All-Stars back to downtown Minneapolis (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$30); the Cactus Blossoms continue their monthlong Turf Club series with Minneapolis-via-Rochester twanger Michael Gay opening (8 p.m., $20-$25); vintage roots howler Mike Gunther fills in for the Roe Family at the 331 Club (8 p.m., free); U of M station Radio K is hosting its new-bands series Short Circuits with alt-twangers Pit Stop, plus Gut Czech and Buffalo Galaxy (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $10-$12).

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Twin Cities trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim leads his jazz quartet (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$20); poppy soul-rockers Gabe Barnett & Them Rounders are holding down the January Conspiracy series (9 p.m. 331 Club, free).

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8. Brandon Commodore's NRG: Known as the touring drummer for Mint Condition, drummer for Sounds of Blackness, music director for Stokley and cofounder of the funky #MPLS, Commodore has put together a new group to showcase his own compositions. Promising a mix of jazz, hip-hop and soul, NRG is set to make its hometown debut. Commodore has tapped guitarist Mychael Gabriel, who has played with Sheila E, and saxophonist Chris Rochester, who plays with L.A. Buckner, as well as bassist Chris Smith and keyboardist Kavyesh Kaviraj. Don't be surprised if Commodores' musical relatives — namely his singing sister Ashley, singing mother Ginger and drumming dad Bobby — are in the house. (8 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, icehousempls.com)

Also: Hazy, young psychedelic folk-rock troupe Filthy Kittens host a party for their first album "Trouble in Mayberry" with openers She's Green and more (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $12); Southside Aces, Twin Cities' premier purveyors of traditional New Orleans music, present an evening of Louis Armstrong material (7 p.m. the Dakota, $10-$15).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.