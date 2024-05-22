Thursday, May 23

1. Willie Nelson: He's on the road again. Isn't he always? At 91, the Texas legend keeps touring and releasing albums. Next week, he'll deliver "The Border," his 75th studio album and seventh LP this decade. He's also got a new book coming in November, "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them." Of course, Willie's been rolling 'em and smokin' 'em forever; might as well cook 'em, too. (7 p.m. Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, resale only, ticketmaster.com)

2. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: In a field sometimes too infatuated with youth, it's refreshing to find 80-year-old pianist Richard Goode getting the respect he deserves as a master interpreter of 18th- and 19th-century works. He's not showy, but few pianists will take you on such a deep journey into the heart, soul and mind of a composer. Expect some amazing Mozart when he joins the SPCO for two of his piano concertos (Nos. 18 and 23). (7 p.m. Thu., 11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$55, students and children free, thespco.org.)

3. Choro das 3: This trio of Brazilian sisters plays choro (Portuguese for "lament"), a sprightly rhythmic instrumental style despite its name. Corina Meyer Ferreira (transversal flute), Elisa Meyer Ferreira (mandolin, piano and clarinet) and Lia Meyer Ferreira (7-string guitar) perform this music that originated in the 19th century Rio de Janeiro. Formed in 2002, they have toured the United States since 2012 and released five albums of traditional and new material. Their mother, Cristina, and their two dogs will be joining them in a motor home to travel from Cape Cod to California. (8 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $30-$40, https://croonersmn.eventbrite.com/)

Also: Dan Newton and crew celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cafe Accordion Orchestra, looking back on three decades and 10 albums of ethnically diverse swing, ballads, tangos, cha chas and the like that have kept Twin Cities crowds dancing (6:30 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, sold out); Geoff Jones, formerly of Sounds of Blackness, does his jazzy acoustic treatment of Motown material (7 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$25); esteemed Twin Cities jazz and world-music drummer Abinnet Berhanu explores traditional Ethipioan music in his group AhndenetEth (7 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $12-$25); Brooklyn fuzz-rock band Glom teams up with dream-poppy locals Dad Bod (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $20); Lucy Michelle's infectious indie-pop group Little Fevers makes its debut at Cloudland Theater (7 p.m., $12-$15); the MN Guitar Society's monthly free concert kicks off with guitarist Joel Shapira pairing with pianist Larry McDonough followed by the trio Steel Roots featuring lap steel guitarist Dan Schwartz, pedal steel guitarist Joe Savage and bassist Nick Salisbury (6 p.m. MetroNOME Brewery, free).





Friday, May 24

4. Caterwaul: Described as a "gathering of the weirdos" by organizers in its inaugural year, this four-day experimental festival hasn't lost any of its strangeness or sense of adventure in Year Three. More than 40 underground acts will perform outside Palmer's and inside Mortimer's, led by San Francisco noise-rock vets Oxbow on Friday, Jawbox bandleader J. Robbins on Saturday, and reborn Ohio indie darlings Brainiac on Sunday. Other screamers, sonic wizards and mad-cap groovers through the weekend include Part Chimp, the Austerity Program, Art Gray Noizz Quintet, Thrones and local mainstays such as Scrunchies, Whores and Gay Witch Abortion. (8 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. & Mon., Palmer's Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S.; Mortimer's, 2001 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $30-$45 or $145/four-day, caterwaul.org)

5. Mac McAnally: Since Jimmy Buffett passed away last September, his longtime sideman has become more active as a solo performer. An 11-time CMA musician of the year, the guitarist/singer/songwriter joined Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band in 1994, wrote songs with Buffett and usually sang lead vocals on at least one number at a Buffett show. McAnally also has released 10 studio albums of his own since 1977. He will give Parrotheads a Buffett fix and likely offer country hits he penned for Kenny Chesney, Alabama and others, (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $95-$135, dakotacooks.com)

6. La Grande Bande: For five years, music of the baroque era has been ringing forth in the small towns of southern Minnesota, thanks to this talented ensemble. But the group traditionally closes its season by bringing its music to the Twin Cities for a night of German music with a side of German food, courtesy of legendary Eat Street establishment the Black Forest Inn. Have some schnitzel and spaetzle and hoist a stein to light-hearted cantatas by J.S. Bach and George Frideric Handel, with concertos for dessert. (7 p.m. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Mpls., $10-$25, meals sold separately, lagrandbande.org.)

Also: Local jam-band and roots-rock vets helm the Bob Dylan Birthday Bash at the Turf Club, including Javier Trejo and members of Frogleg with guests including Nicholas David, Dan Israel and Mary Cutrufello (8 p.m., $23); local beatmaker/producer Makr and Lizzo cohort Sophia Eris teamed up as Makr an Eris for a new album they're celebrating with Naeem, Mike Mictlan, Shannon Blowtorch (10 p.m. Icehouse, $20-$25); local piano MVP Bryan Nichols hosts a two-night stand with his all-star jazz quintet featuring JT Bates and Mike Lewis (8 p.m., also Sat., Berlin, $30).





Saturday, May 25

7. Buck Meek: While his Minnesota-rooted bandmate Adrianne Lenker further explores the intimate folk side of their beloved group Big Thief in her solo adventures, this Texas-reared guitarist leans toward the band's neo-twangy, atmospheric Americana aesthetic with when he steps out front. His latest LP, "Haunted Mountain," is equal parts Mountain Goats and Phosphorescent and proves Lenker isn't the only poetic bard in their band. Under-appreciated Texas songwriter Jolie Holland opens. (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20, all ages, thecedar.org)

Also: San Diego alt-metal vets P.O.D. of "Youth of the Nation" fame are touring with a well-received new album, "Veritas," and openers Bad Wolves and Norma Jean (6:30 p.m. Uptown Theater, $48-$89); the ever-versatile Kat Perkins presents "She Haw," her salute to TV's "Hee Haw" with a mix of music and comedy (7 p.m. Crooners, $40-$50); a sure sign that summer and legalization have finally come to Minnesota, the Reggae Summer Splash returns for the fourth year in a row as part of the Under the Canopy series with Caribbean-rooted Twin Cities veterans Socaholix, Innocent and the International Reggae All-Stars (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $18-$25); "Baby, You're a Rich Man" should make up for "Fool on the Hill" as all-star local tribute band the Shabby Road Orchestra takes on the "Magical Mystery Tour" album (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$35).





Sunday, May 26

8. Luis Miguel: Imagine Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti, Julio Iglesias, Wayne Newton, Michael Bublé, Neil Diamond, Bruce Springsteen and Celine Dion all rolled into a suave black suit, white shirt and black tie. That's how Miguel, the Mexican icon, impressed in 2019 in St. Paul. This totally suave, irresistibly dynamic performer is back, promising romantic songs, mariachi music, Latin pop and tributes to Michael Jackson and Sinatra. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $65-$205, ticketmaster.com)

9. Alley Series Kickoff: A historic cobblestone alley off Loring Park that's seen a lot of wedding photo shoots will once again be transformed into a daytime block-party hub with an eclectic cast of local bands this summer courtesy of HiFi Hair & Records proprietor Jon Clifford. The series' first installment features Celtic rock band Boiled in Lead, fresh off celebrating its 41st anniversary, along with activist singer/songwriter David Huckfelt. Other installments include Revo and Rattle & Hum (June 16), the Silverteens and Mad Mojo Jett (July 14), Two Harbors and Mood Swings (Aug. 25) and Run Westy Run with the Scarlet Goodbye (Sept. 22). Coolers and lawn chairs are allowed. (4 p.m. behind HiFi Hair & Records, 1637 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., band tips requested, facebook.com/hifihair)

Also: New York jazz guitarist Reza Khan's new project, "Mystical," features guests Bob James, Jeff Lorber, Keiko Matsui and Minnesota's own Jennifer Grimm, the vocalist who will join him at this performance (5:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); indie-folk mainstay Haley wraps up her May/Be/Sundays residency series with surf-rockers the Black Widows (7 p.m. Berlin, $10); Brian Z's BZ3 Organ Trio will pair its soulful grooves with drummer Brandon Commodore's funky group NRG (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25).





Monday, May 27

Always one of the highest-attended shows at Minneapolis' most scenic outdoor stage, Terry Walsh and his Van Morrison-inspired big band the Belfast Cowboys are back at the Lake Harriet Bandshell for Memorial Day (7:30 p.m., free).





Tuesday, May 28

Blood Sweat & Tears, the popular horn-dominated jazz-rock band remembered for the 1969 hits "Spinning Wheel" and "When I Die," continues with no original members and singer Keith Paluso, a 2018 contestant on NBC's "The Voice" (6:30 & 9 p.m., also Wed., the Dakota $45-$65); a fun country-rock band from Portland, Ore., Jenny Don't & the Spurs are in town with local openers the Cole Diamond Band (8 p.m., Uptown VFW, $15-$20).





Wednesday, May 29

10. Echo & the Bunnymen: Thanks to prominent use of their songs "The Killing Moon" and "Bring on the Dancing Horses" in the cult-loved teen-drama movies "Donnie Darko" and "Pretty in Pink," Liverpool's second greatest band of all time has maintained recognition among TikTok users and other listeners born this century. Those probably aren't the fans paying $125-plus resale prices, though, after the band didn't sell out of $25-discounted tickets at the Fillmore in 2022. Ian McCulloch sang with about 75% his old power at that show, and guitarist Will Sergeant sounded as distinctive as ever as they mostly stuck to their '80s alternative hits. That's the plan on this tour, too, featuring two sets with an intermission and multi-instrumentalist Detroit opener Val Mardot. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale only, axs.com)

Also: New York piano man Tedd Firth, in town to accompany Marilyn Maye later in the week, backs local singers Jennifer Grimm and Maud Hixson (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); atmospheric vocal experimentalist the Nunnery pairs up with instrumental groovers Kansas Plates (7 p.m. Icehouse, $15).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.