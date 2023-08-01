One day after a Minnesota state trooper shot and killed a 33-year-old motorist attempting to flee a routine traffic stop, officials vowed to publicly release squad and body camera footage capturing the fatal encounter amid demands for transparency by grieving relatives.

Friends and relatives gathered outside the St. Paul Governor's Mansion on Tuesday to remember the life of Ricky Cobb II, a father of five, and decry the loss of another Black man at the hands of law enforcement.

"The worst day of my life was Monday," Cobb's mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said as tears flowed down her face. "I want justice for my son. I am in complete sorrow."

Cobb, of Plymouth, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis, shortly after being pulled over for driving without taillights. During the early-morning stop, troopers learned that Cobb was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged "felony-level violation" of a standing domestic order for protection in Ramsey County.

"As the troopers worked to detain the driver, the driver refused to exit the vehicle," State Patrol officials said in a statement released Monday afternoon, outlining their version of events. "Troopers were attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle when the driver drove away."

At some point, one of the responding troopers fired upon Cobb, inflicting critical injuries.

Three troopers have since been placed on standard administrative leave. They have yet to be named. It's not immediately clear what exactly triggered the use of deadly force.

Cobb is the latest Black motorist killed by law enforcement in the Twin Cities following high-profile incidents dating back several years that drew intense protest, including the shooting deaths of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights and Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

Troopers involved in Monday's stop had body and squad car cameras activated at the time of the shooting. Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Col. Matt Langer are slated to release redacted footage during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the use of force incident — raising questions about how that office can conduct an independent inquiry into another state agency under the DPS umbrella.

A relative later confirmed that the "felony-level violation" referenced in the State Patrol statement involves an active protective order taken out by the mother of Cobb's 5- and 6-year-old children.

On Monday night, more than 100 people gathered with Cobb's family and friends to remember him with a group prayer. Danielle Pickett, the mother of Cobb's two older boys, said she thinks his race contributed to police shooting him, and that she saw him being racially profiled over the years.

"We're just leaving fatherless kids out here unnecessarily. These people are fathers; their children need them, too," said Pickett, 35, of Maple Grove. She said Cobb "loved his kids more than anything in life."

The vigil concluded when mourners released balloons and chanted "Ricky Cobb, say his name." Off to the side, a trumpeter played "Amazing Grace" as the crowd dispersed at North Mississippi Regional Park.

In a brief interview, Cobb's father, Ricky Cobb, said the family is "just waiting for the report" in order to learn what happened to his son.

"He just bought the car several months ago, so I don't think the taillights were out," his father said, responding to State Patrol's rationale for the traffic stop.

Events captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras unfolded about 2:15 a.m. on the right shoulder of the freeway about 2 miles north of downtown Minneapolis. Though the footage is dark, it appeared troopers were conducting a traffic stop near the Dowling Avenue exit.

At one point, the stopped motorist drove away from the scene and at least two troopers are seen running back to their squads, video shows.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a trooper is heard saying "vehicle took off" and "shots fired." The trooper is given permission to pursue, according to the recording. Two minutes later, troopers called for medics, reporting three gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Cobb died at the scene.

MnDOT video showed at least two squad cars had surrounded the fleeing vehicle, a gray sedan, and had it boxed in against the center concrete median near 42nd Avenue N.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down from I-394 to 49th Avenue for about seven hours as law enforcement and BCA agents investigated. Forensic analysts combed for bullet casings on the median and adjacent right of way with a police canine, a procedure lasting into the morning rush hour.

Including Cobb, at least 230 people have been killed in encounters with law enforcement in Minnesota since the year 2000.

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Louis Krauss contributed to this report.