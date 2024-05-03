Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and killed this week while in a lane of traffic in Bloomington as Joey Marshall Williams, 58, of Minneapolis.

The collision occurred about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Old Shakopee Road near E. 96th Street, police said. Williams was taken to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said.

The manner of death was accidental, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

The driver, 48-year-old Han Nguyen of Apple Valley, was eastbound on Old Shakopee Road when he "collided with a pedestrian in the curbside lane," said a police statement. Nguyen remained at the scene.

