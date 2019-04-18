Every police-involved death in Minnesota since 2000

The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of everyone who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Minnesota since January 2000, and continues to update this database as new incidents occur.

Fatal police encounters are defined here as incidents where an officer applies force in association with someone's death. Excluded are fatalities from police chase vehicular accidents, deaths within jails or suicides with officers present (an exception being suicide by cop).

New developments are not immediately reflected before information is verified, and may change in light of additional findings. Racial and ethnic identities are usually verified via official death records.

This database was originally developed alongside the 2016 series "A Cry for Help" that documented the police-involved deaths of Minnesotans suffering mental health crises.