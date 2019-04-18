Every police-involved death in Minnesota since 2000

By Jeff Hargarten, Jennifer Bjorhus, MaryJo Webster and Kelly Smith

The Star Tribune collected the names and stories of everyone who died after a physical confrontation with law enforcement in Minnesota since January 2000, and continues to update this database as new incidents occur.

Fatal police encounters are defined here as incidents where an officer applies force in association with someone's death. Excluded are fatalities from police chase vehicular accidents, deaths within jails or suicides with officers present (an exception being suicide by cop).

New developments are not immediately reflected before information is verified, and may change in light of additional findings. Racial and ethnic identities are usually verified via official death records.

This database was originally developed alongside the 2016 series "A Cry for Help" that documented the police-involved deaths of Minnesotans suffering mental health crises.

loading

deaths since 2000
All deaths
Race
Gender
Manner
Location
Weapon
All deaths
Mental health
deaths
'02
'03
'04
'05
'06
'07
'08
'09
'10
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
'21
Results:
Jeff Hargarten is a data journalist for the Star Tribune focusing on data-driven reporting and visualization. He has covered elections, technology, criminal justice, demographics and public health.

Jennifer Bjorhus is a reporter covering the environment for the Star Tribune. She was a business reporter for much of her career but in recent years focused on criminal justice issues, including police use of force and responses to sexual assault. 

MaryJo Webster is the data editor for the Star Tribune. She teams up with reporters to analyze data for stories across a wide range of topics and beats. 

Kelly Smith covers nonprofits/philanthropy for the Star Tribune and is based in Minneapolis. Since 2010, she’s covered Greater Minnesota on the state/region team, Hennepin County government, west metro suburban government and west metro K-12 education.

