Northfield's Ella Pagel, wrestler and football player, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year
Pagel is prominent nationally for her success on the mat, but she cites her varsity touchdown as her athletic highlight.
Hayden Bills, Rosemount standout in two sports, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year
Bills is a dominating defensive end in the fall and a record-breaking shot putter and discus thrower in the spring.
Jacob Kilzer, quarterback for champion Maple Grove, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Courage in Competition winner
Kilzer played through injuries to both shoulders, each now repaired by surgery, on the way to a state title.
Rob Htoo, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt athlete for all seasons, wins Student First award
Challenging himself in the classroom as well as in athletics has taught Htoo to manage his time and prioritize the tasks at hand.
Fiona Sitzmann's golden life stems from a stellar, resilient adapted sports career
Fiona Sitzmann won six state championships and led her family on a "joyful and fulfilling adventure" during her high school sports career. She is the Star Tribune's 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Difference Maker.
Gallery: Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards gala was held Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Lakeville South, with a football attitude and its first football state title, is the All-Metro Boys' Team of the Year
The Cougars went 13-0 and won the Class 6A championship, thriving behind physical play and mental strength.
Wayzata volleyball squad, undefeated since 2019, is the All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year
The Trojans went 34-0 during the season, running their streak to 54 victories in a row, and won the state title.
Maddie Dahlien, champion who endured hard times, is the All-Metro Female Athlete of the Year
The Edina standout in soccer and track and field didn't win everything she tried this time around, but she's a winner.
Orono's Matias Maule, laden with state titles, is the All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year
He was captain of three championship teams, in soccer, table tennis and tennis, and he also was a doubles champ.
James Ware, for his championship touch at Park Center, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year
The Pirates' boys' basketball team went 31-1 and won the Class 4A title, a pinnacle it had never reached.
Steve Hangartner, for leading a small-class program to high-class success, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year
His Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics program last lost a dual meet in 2012 despite difficult schedules.
Kate Cordes' shot for Shakopee, from long distance and right on time, is the All-Metro Play of the Year
Her buzzer-beater splashed in from halfcourt against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.
-
Andy Kaiser, for mobilizing to help an inner-city school and community, wins the Difference Maker Award
The result of efforts by Kaiser and his crew: food for north Minneapolis and a blocking sled for Minneapolis North.
-
AMSA awards: Where did she find time? Abby Rosebur wins Student First award
The South St. Paul three-sport athlete, headed to Augsburg to play soccer, posted a stellar GPA and started toward a career in medicine despite a crazily crowded schedule.
-
Eastview's dominant dance team, for the third year in a row, is an All-Metro Team Champion
Coach Jenny Raiche heads into retirement having won half of the state titles that were in play during her 20 years.
-
Aiden McMahon's dramatic baseball comeback leads to Courage in Competition award
A knee injury cost the Maple Grove senior state tournament appearances in football and hockey, but he was ready when a baseball opportunity came around.
-
Dakota United, with two state titles and more, is All-Metro Team Champion in adapted sports
The Hawks won the PI softball and floor hockey championships and had high finishes in a third PI sport and the CI Division sports.
-
The All-Metro Sports Awards banquet is back. It's time to start meeting the 2022 winners
The event, forced to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, goes all in-person with a gala on Wednesday at Allianz Field.
-
All-Metro Sports Awards: Meet the 12 winners for 2022
Athletes, coaches and teams were honored during the Star Tribune's fifth annual All-Metro Sports Awards on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Tap here to see the winners.
-
Star Tribune Fall Metro Players of the Year
They stood out in seasons started amid the pandemic, without the hope of state tournaments, and flourished all the same.
-
Bold, efficient Chaska basketball is the Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year
The Hawks, after defeating one of the nation's top high school teams in Hopkins, won their first state basketball title in school history with a grinding performance.
-
Talented Simley wrestling took its dominance to a new level this season
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award winner for boys' team of the year, the nationally ranked Spartans overwhelmed opponents with a lineup that had no weaknesses.
-
The big list: Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes
Meet the athletes from the 2020-21 school year who excelled in football, soccer, volleyball, hockey, basketball, softball, baseball and lacrosse.
-
Simley golfer Isabella McCauley is the Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Athlete of the Year
The No. 1-ranked high school girls' player in the state became the youngest in state history to play in the Women's U.S. Open
-
Three-sport standout Jake Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year
The Rosemount senior, who excelled in football, hockey and baseball, has this advice to kids: "Play all sports and see what you love to do.''
-
Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion
The perennially strong program, after not being able to compete a year ago, won its first state championship since 2003.
-
Record-breaking, award-winning Coon Rapids girls' swimmer tears it up in the classroom, too
Megan Schultze, a National Merit Scholar when she's not in the pool, is the winner of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Student First Award.
-
Eastview dance team has a thing with being the best
The Lightning's high kick and jazz teams repeated as undefeated state champions for the second year in a row, earning distinction as a Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion.