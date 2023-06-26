Northfield’s Ella Pagel, for her achievements as a football player and a wrestler, is the Female Athlete of the Year.

— Tony Rotundo (left) and Bob Moore

Northfield's Ella Pagel, wrestler and football player, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year

June 26, 2023 - 7:12 AM

Pagel is prominent nationally for her success on the mat, but she cites her varsity touchdown as her athletic highlight.

Hayden Bills, Rosemount standout in two sports, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year

 June 26, 2023 - 7:04 AM

Bills is a dominating defensive end in the fall and a record-breaking shot putter and discus thrower in the spring.

Jacob Kilzer, quarterback for champion Maple Grove, is the All-Metro Sports Awards Courage in Competition winner

 June 27, 2023 - 6:08 AM

Kilzer played through injuries to both shoulders, each now repaired by surgery, on the way to a state title.

Rob Htoo, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt athlete for all seasons, wins Student First award

 June 27, 2023 - 6:51 AM

Challenging himself in the classroom as well as in athletics has taught Htoo to manage his time and prioritize the tasks at hand.

Fiona Sitzmann's golden life stems from a stellar, resilient adapted sports career

 June 23, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Fiona Sitzmann won six state championships and led her family on a "joyful and fulfilling adventure" during her high school sports career. She is the Star Tribune's 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Difference Maker.

Gallery: Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards

July 28, 2022 - 1:07 AM

The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards gala was held Wednesday night at Allianz Field.

Lakeville South, with a football attitude and its first football state title, is the All-Metro Boys' Team of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 10:56 PM

The Cougars went 13-0 and won the Class 6A championship, thriving behind physical play and mental strength.

Wayzata volleyball squad, undefeated since 2019, is the All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 9:40 PM

The Trojans went 34-0 during the season, running their streak to 54 victories in a row, and won the state title.

Maddie Dahlien, champion who endured hard times, is the All-Metro Female Athlete of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 11:21 PM

The Edina standout in soccer and track and field didn't win everything she tried this time around, but she's a winner.

Orono's Matias Maule, laden with state titles, is the All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 11:30 PM

He was captain of three championship teams, in soccer, table tennis and tennis, and he also was a doubles champ.

James Ware, for his championship touch at Park Center, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 11:43 PM

The Pirates' boys' basketball team went 31-1 and won the Class 4A title, a pinnacle it had never reached.

Steve Hangartner, for leading a small-class program to high-class success, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 11:47 PM

His Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics program last lost a dual meet in 2012 despite difficult schedules.

Kate Cordes' shot for Shakopee, from long distance and right on time, is the All-Metro Play of the Year

 July 27, 2022 - 11:52 PM

Her buzzer-beater splashed in from halfcourt against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.