Believing themselves to be the state's most physical, focused, cold-weather-impervious team, one featuring the right mix of size, strength and game-breaking speed, the Lakeville South Cougars backed it up with a 13-0 season and first Class 6A Prep Bowl championship.

Lakeville South is the Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Team of the Year.

Crowned as mythical state champions after the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season meant no playoffs, the Cougars aimed for the real thing.

An early-season shutout of rival Lakeville North, followed by a 42-7 blowout of Eden Prairie, served notice.

In October, the Cougars outlasted a solid Shakopee team on the road, then beat the Sabers in the playoff cold of November.

Players such as quarterback Camden Dean and running backs Carson Hansen and Josh Jacobson kept the Power-T offense running around and over foes.

The defense, led by linebacker Zach Juckel, helped ensure a 13-7 Prep Bowl victory against Maple Grove.

"We are the more physical team for four quarters than any team in the state because of how we built our program," Cougars coach Ben Burk told the media after the victory.