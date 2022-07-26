Dakota United's success in 2021-22 ran high and deep. That combination made the Hawks the All-Metro Team Champion of the Year in adapted sports.

The program's heights in the school year were state championships in the physically impaired (PI) divisions of floor hockey and softball. The depth showed in second-place state finishes in PI soccer and cognitively impaired (CI) soccer, fourth place in CI softball and a consolation championship in CI floor hockey.

"It's a huge honor," said Brett Kosidowski, who coaches soccer and softball, leaving the floor hockey to Brett Sadek. "I'm very pleased our team is recognized as an elite program."

Dakota United, which draws athletes from Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, hit a couple of other heights in 2021-22:

The PI softball team completed another undefeated season, going 13-0. It last lost during the 2018 season, going 13-0 in 2019 and 10-0 in 2020.

The Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association declared senior Alex Jorgenson the Most Outstanding Athlete in the PI Division.

The season was special for one more reason: It was the first season for Hope Fieldhouse, a new Rosemount fitness facility where the Hawks have designated space for practice and games. This summer the Hawks are holding camps there.