From Day 1, Rosemount softball coach Tiffany Rose was well aware of her team's skill and capabilities.

In fact, even before Day 1.

She was blessed with a lineup of talented, college-level players sprinkled with a few superstars, fertilized by a state championship in 2021 that involved 10 of the players and seasoned by a disappointing end to the 2022 season. All the pieces were in place for a remarkable run in 2023.

The Irish made that run, completing a 26-0 season with indisputable decisiveness in the state tournament, winning three games by a total of 26-1. Rosemount became just the fourth softball team to finish undefeated since 1997, the 15th overall. The Irish became only the fourth team from the big class to win them all and the first since Stillwater did it in 1996.

Rosemount is the 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Girls Team of the Year.

Rose said this one felt different from 2021, when the Irish's championship was less expected. This time it was more coronation than championship, a confirmation of greatness.

"I think all the time about how unusual it is to have this many great players on one high school team," Rose said. "It's really amazing to have so many great players come together in one program."

Senior pitcher Jessa Snippes was a hard-throwing righthander with an array of plus pitches and a cool-as-a springtime-morn demeanor. She also hit five home runs and drove in 39 runs and became the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year.

First baseman Paige Zender clubbed 15 home runs, four of them in the state tournament.

The Irish were strong up the middle, with catcher Grace Nosan, shortstop Isabelle Nosan, second baseman Ari Princl and center fielder Cece Hanson. Add corner outfielders Macy Fry and Kayla Bartol and third baseman Ella Henderson, and it's one of high school softball's greatest starting lineups.

Rosemount scored at least 10 runs in each of its first 12 games, and reached double figures 19 times during the season.

Rose said the team's esprit de corps was the most special aspect of the season.

"We had fun in 2021, a lot of fun, but this one felt different," she said. "Because of how invested they all were in each other. It was all about the time they got to be together. We wanted 'em to leave it all at the plate, on the field. We wanted them to just be awesome, and they really came through and did it."