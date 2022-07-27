Wayzata's volleyball team produced statistical highlights the past few seasons to impress even a casual fan.

The Trojans have won 54 consecutive matches since 2019, which ended with their first state tournament championship. They captured the title again last fall, finishing 34-0. During the undefeated season, Wayzata totally blanked opponents 27 times while surrendering just seven games — never more than one in a match.

Unrelenting greatness made Wayzata volleyball the 2022 Star Tribune Girls' Team of the Year.

"It feels so good," senior Sierra Moore told the media after the title match victory against East Ridge. "Everyone wanted to be the team to take us out. We got to show that we are the team that deserves to have this."

Sophomore setter Stella Swenson and senior libero Ella Voegele earned Star Tribune first-team All-Metro honors. But the Trojans boasted several additional horses, including Moore, Emma Goerger, Mel Goldstein, Avery Jesewitz, Sophia Johnson and Katy Riviere.

Another budding standout, sophomore Olivia Swenson, missed the season while recovering from hip surgery.

Wayzata's future offers promise. The 2021 team provided a benchmark.