The complete loss of the 72-year-old Lutsen Resort main lodge in a fire on Tuesday was a blow to travelers seeking that distinctly Minnesota blend of history, comfort, scenic beauty and adventure. But several classic lodges remain in the state, providing unique Northwoods getaways for generations. Here are seven, from oldest to newest.

Outing Lodge at Pine Point, Stillwater

Built: 1858

In the style of an English country house, the Outing operated as a "poor farm" from 1858 to 1957. Since a rustic 1980s interior renovation, it's now an events center with seven smallish guest rooms named for icons like Marilyn Monroe and Albert Einstein. For cyclists, the lodge is located near the end of the 18-mile Gateway State Trail that starts in St. Paul. outinglodge.com

Douglas Lodge, Itasca State Park

Built: 1905

Heading to the Headwaters? The historic Douglas Lodge is the largest accommodation within Minnesota's oldest state park. Three suites and four single rooms are on the second floor, all furnished in traditional lodge style, and a restaurant is open in summer months. Room rates are $85-$145 year-round; book 120 days in advance. www.dnr.state.mn.us

Burntside Lodge, Ely

Built: 1914

The century-old Burntside Lodge, situated just outside the Boundary Waters, immerses guests in that same pristine terrain — but with soft beds and indoor plumbing. Many of the resort's cozy cabins, along with its upscale dining room, offer spectacular views of water so sky-blue that it was literally used in Hamm's beer advertisements. burntside.com

Grand View Lodge, Nisswa

Built: 1921

With its striking staircase leading down to the shore of Gull Lake, the historic main building at Nisswa's Grand View Lodge has been the backdrop of countless Minnesota vacation photos and still hosts overnight guests and diners at its restaurants. The rustic log lodge, built from Norway pines felled on the property, has been on the National Register of Historic Places for decades. grandviewlodge.com

Clearwater Lodge, Gunflint Trail

Built: 1926

Minnesota's oldest free-standing, whole-log lodge was hand-hewn by Gunflint Trail pioneer Charlie Boostrom on the shores of Clearwater Lake, an entry point to the BWCA. Some of the original log furniture is still in use. Two suites and three individual rooms are available; breakfast is served daily. clearwaterhistoriclodge.com

Naniboujou Lodge, Grand Marais

Built: 1929

In the late 1920s, Duluth businessmen launched an exclusive club for hunting and fishing enthusiasts, which counted Babe Ruth and Jack Dempsey among its charter members. The lodge's dining room boasts the state's largest stone fireplace and jaw-dropping, rainbow-hued Cree designs likened to a Northwoods Sistine Chapel. naniboujou.com

Gunflint Lodge

Built: 1930-ish

The Gunflint Trail's signature cabin resort dates to 1925-27, and its ranch-style main lodge has seen many updates since about 1930. It remains the heart of the resort, with a lounge, bar, gift shop and Justine's, the spacious pinewood-clad dining room with a broad view of Canada across Gunflint Lake. gunflint.com