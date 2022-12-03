Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers women's hockey team erased a 1-0 deficit with three second-period goals — two by Abigail Boreen — and went on to beat Minnesota State Mankato 4-1 on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Boreen recorded her 100th career point as a Gopher on her first goal. Abbey Murphy and Audrey Wethington also scored for Minnesota.

Kennedy Bobyck had the lone goal for the Mavericks (7-8-0, (5-8-0 WCHA), who had won five in a row, their longest streak since 2006.

The Gophers (11-3-2, 10-1-2) outshot Minnesota State 41-25.

The Gophers will go for the season sweep when the series shifts to Mankato on Saturday afternoon.