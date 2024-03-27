Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Host Michael Rand starts with a look at the Vikings' decision to let go of kicker Greg Joseph, who signed Tuesday with the rival Packers. Rand thinks it was a good move by the Vikings and that he had lost confidence in Joseph in the past year. Plus two more interesting mock drafts.

9:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at how Minnesota has adapted to life without Karl-Anthony Towns. Down the stretch of the season, what is a realistic goal for the Wolves?

33:00: The Gophers women's basketball team continues its season thanks to two key players returning from injury.

