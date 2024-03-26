ORLANDO – By a 29-3 vote, NFL owners approved major changes to kickoff rules for the 2024 season, adopting a version of the play the XFL had used in recent years.

Under the new rules, the kicker will continue kicking from the 35-yard line, while the other 10 members of the kicking team will line up at the receiving team's 40-yard line. The receiving team will put at least nine players in a setup zone between its 30- and 35-yard line, with one or two returners in a "landing zone" between the goal line and the 20-yard line. Until the ball hits the ground or a player, no one other than the kicker or returner is permitted to move.

The change, which was approved on a trial basis for 2024, comes after years of discussion over the future of the kickoff, as the NFL sought to reduce injury rates from the play and more teams kicked the ball out of the end zone. Just 21.7% of kickoffs were returned in 2023, the lowest rate in league history. With the new play, competition committee chair Rich McKay said Tuesday, return rates could be as high as 80-90%.

Teams will be permitted to attempt two onside kicks per game, but will not be able to attempt surprise onside kicks. Touchbacks will move from the 25 to the 30-yard line, though McKay said the rule could eventually change to place the ball at the 35 after a touchback.

Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who worked closely with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel on the rule change, called it "a great day for the NFL."

"We've taken a play that's essentially been dying over the course of the last few years, and in our opinion, we've revived it," he said. "The fact we felt like we can make this play a lot safer, and certainly more exciting for everybody, were the two main factors."