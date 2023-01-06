A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points for view:

Angela Jelsma of Richfield:

1 Aby Wolf + Loosefoot, the Dakota. The talented Twin Cities vocalist performed an intimate show for those brave enough to battle the snow on Tuesday. Joining her was Loosefoot, a trio composed of organist Kevin Gastonguay, guitarist Zacc Harris and drummer Pete James Johnson.

2 "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," NBC. Featuring Miley Cyrus' duets with co-host Dolly Parton and David Byrne on a David Bowie cover, this NYE party was a fun way to ring in the new year from the comfort of home.

3 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, Rolling Stone. The magazine was quick to point out it's the 200 greatest singers, not voices, but many people on social media still disagree —particularly fans of Celine Dion.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Dionne Warwick, "Don't Make Me Over." This CNN documentary is filled with priceless vintage performance footage (including of her young cousin Whitney Houston), lots of good backstories and oodles of testimonials from Smokey Robinson, Elton John, Snoop Dogg, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis and others on the musical and cultural significance of Warwick, an AIDS activist and mother who convinced Snoop to tone down his lyrics. I would have liked more about "Psychic Friends Network," "Solid Gold" and Twitter, but this film makes a compelling case why Warwick should in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2 The New Standards, the Dakota. At their annual Preeners show (pre-New Year's Eve), the Twin Cities trio brought out some guests, namely trumpeter Stephen Kung and singers Lucy Michelle (an ironic "Mother's Little Helper") and Janey Winterbauer (a knockout "Two Sleepy People") that helped elevate this to the best Preeners performance ever.

3 Andrew Walesch send-off, Crooners. To salute the Twin Cities singer-pianist who is leaving his gig as Crooners music director after seven years, a parade of mostly local musicians performed. Special shoutouts to the main accompanists bassist Billy Peterson, drummer Jay Epstein and masterful pianist Jon Weber, Ginger Commodore's blazing reading of "Fever" and Walesch duetting with his successor, Jennifer Grimm, on the closing "That's All" and "Cheek to Cheek."

