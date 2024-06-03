Cyndi Lauper just wants to have fun one more time in Minnesota.

The New York pop icon has booked a Dec. 4 date at Target Center on what she's calling the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, marking her retirement from touring. "Special guests" to be announced later are being promised for her U.S. trek, on which Minneapolis is the second-to-last of 23 stops.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. Prices have not yet been revealed.

At 70, Lauper has been regularly touring for four decades, ever since her 1983 remake of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" made her a fixture on MTV and the radio. She last performed in town at Xcel Energy Center in 2018 with Rod Stewart.

Lauper's tour announcement coincides with the streaming release of a moving new documentary, "Let the Canary Sing," which was screened in Minneapolis last fall as part of the Sound Unseen film fest. It documents her transformation from a troubled Catholic schoolgirl into both a feminist and LGBTQ hero, thanks in part to her other well-known anthem, 1986′s "True Colors."