Kendall Mark, who has been the sidekick on "The Jason Show" since 2019, announced Tuesday that she's leaving the syndicated series at the end the month.

"It's not goodbye," she said during the 10 a.m. taping at Fox 9 Studios in Eden Prairie. "It's see you later."





Mark, who had a baby boy last September, also indicated that she would be leaving her post as the "Fox 9 Morning News" traffic reporter. Matheson and Mark promised more details on Wednesday's show, which airs locally at 10 a.m. weekdays on KMSP-TV.

Mark took over for original co-host Shayne Wells on the weekday pop-culture talk show, which airs in several markets, including Chicago and Seattle.

Mark, who previously worked for the Minnesota Wild, Fox Sports North and the Big Ten Network, said it was a big and a hard decision to make but after five and a half years, it was time to move on. She was born in Red Wing and graduated from the University of Minnesota.

"When you replace somebody it's never fun," Matheson told Mark on the air Tuesday. "Especially in the age of the internet when everyone has an opinion about you, quickly and unfairly, and you managed to handle that and everything thrown at you with a lot of grace."

The name of the new co-host has not been announced.