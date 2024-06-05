Thursday, June 6

St. Paul's popular, free Lowertown Sounds series kicks off its 12-week run with its usual mix of food trucks, drink stands and lawn chairs and a songwriterly lineup featuring Dan Israel, Colin Bracewell and the new all-star band Favourite Girl, led by Briti-Sotan strummer Katy Vernon (6-9:30 p.m. Mears Park, downtown St. Paul, free); after packing Lake Harriet Bandshell with a special free gig last summer, Twin Cities twang-pop vets the Jayhawks are playing a ticketed outdoor show outside of Minneapolis' best-loved beer halls with vintage picker Jack Klatt opening (7 p.m. Utepils Brewery, VIP tickets left, $130); with the fun, donut-sprinkled jam "Glamming on a Doll" leading the way, surfy punk quartet the 99ers celebrate the release of their new album, "Tilt!," with a fun lineup of younger, familial openers Black Widows, Surly Grrly and the reunited-for-one-night Bruise Violet (7:30 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $15); Las Vegas electronic dance music pioneers Crystal Method are in town for a DJ set paired with another seasoned American production duo Rabbit in the Moon (8 p.m. First Avenue, $25); veteran acoustic soulman Raul Midon is touring behind his 13th studio album, "Lost & Found" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); XOMG POP brings their dance-happy pop sounds for a kids show (5:30 p.m. Fillmore, $48 and up).





Friday, June 7

1. Noah Kahan: What a difference two years have made in this Vermont-reared folk-pop song picker's career. After playing First Ave in 2022, Kahan has jumped to a nearly sold-out two-night arena stand in town, racking up a Grammy nomination for best new artist and a couple platinum records along the way. Credit TikTok viral traction for his feel-good, acoustically strummed, Mumford-y stomp-clap songs such as "Stick Season" and the Post Malone collaboration "Dial Drunk." Houston-rooted strummer John Vincent III opens. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $225, ticketmaster.com)

2. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: It's about time. The Led Zeppelin golden god and the bluegrass queen have been touring sporadically since 2008, the year after they released their Grammy-grabbing "Raising Sand." They are finally making it to the Twin Cities for a headline show, though they appeared at Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival last year in Somerset, Wis. In 2021, they released their sophomore collaboration, "Raise the Roof," continuing to raise the excitement about this surprise pairing reimagining other artists' songs. So they have ample material, with some Zep classics likely to make the set list, as well. Tulsa's versatile rocker JD McPherson opens and plays guitar in the headliner's band. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake, $59-$159, ticketmaster.com)

3. Michael Franti & Spearhead and Stephen Marley: After getting an early jump on the outdoor concert season with big gigs at New Orleans' Jazz Fest and Denver's Red Rocks, idealistic reggae-rock hero Franti of "Say Hey" and "The Sound of Sunshine" fame is bringing his sunny vibes to Midwest amphitheaters paired up with one of the best-known of Bob Marley's scions, billed as the Togetherness Tour. Stephen is playing stripped-down acoustic sets this summer in conjunction with his similarly raw new album, "Old Soul." Just try not smiling at this one, the first in a series of welcome concerts at Plymouth's cozy, grassy, underused amphitheater. Saskatchewanian band Bombargo opens. (6 p.m. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $50-$150, eTix.com)

4. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: If the SPCO makes an annual tradition of closing its season in the company of conductor Gabor Takács-Nagy, no objections here, as last June's finale was among the best local classical concerts of the year, capped by the most transporting version of Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony I've ever experienced. He returns to lead the orchestra in the same composer's "Eroica" Symphony. And concertmaster Steven Copes will be the soloist for Alban Berg's Violin Concerto. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$55, students and children free, thespco.org)

Also: One of the last bluesmen of his generation, the legendary and influential Buddy Guy, 87, has the guitar skills, showmanship and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame credentials to warrant a drive to Waite Park, with commendable opener Samantha Fish (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, $45-$160); billing this as her farewell performance, Tyka Nelson will honor her brother Prince with the help of Purple associates Donna Grantis, Shelby J., Adrian Crutchfield, St. Paul Peterson and others (7 p.m. the Dakota, $70-$90); pianist Yefim Bronfman, who plays with a combination of hammer-of-the-gods power, surgical precision and consummate tenderness, will solo on Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra (8 p.m., also 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, $20-$106); former Sonic Youth singer/bassist and "Girl in a Band" memoir author Kim Gordon is touring for her second solo album, an electronic-tinged experimental collection titled "The Collective" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $35); San Francisco electronic dance music star Steve Aoki has assembled another hi-fi production dubbed the Heavenly Hell Tour, featuring L.A. DJ Deorro and more (9 p.m. the Armory, $42-$77); Minnesota indie-rock tunesmith Mary Bue will preview songs from her upcoming album in an intimate setting (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $15); new CSNY tribute band Our House plays the Under the Canopy series appropriately paired with the Joni Mitchell-inspired Taming the Tiger (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $25-$40).





Saturday, June 8

5. Lucinda Williams and Dessa: What an inspired pairing of these compelling wordsmiths, who have written acclaimed memoirs in recent years. Americana ace Williams penetrates deeply with her songs, which veered toward rock a bit more on last year's "Stories From a Rock 'n' Roll Heart." Making a heroic rebound from a stroke, she is touring with a revamped band. Dessa, the beloved Twin Cities rapper/singer, performed with the Minnesota Orchestra again last year and dropped another potent album, "Bury the Lede," which featured both electronic dance beats and catchy pop hooks. Opening are Chastity Brown and Kiss the Tiger. (5 p.m. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $65-$200, etix.com)

6. Bad Bad Hats: A decade since they charmed local radio listeners in a big way with their ultra-catchy single "Super America," former Macalester College classmates turned bandmates and spouses Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge have developed a cultish international following for their wicked-smart, slyly humorous indie-pop band. They reach a new level of DIY attitude on their new album for New Jersey label Don Giovanni Records, which is both self-titled and self-produced and surprisingly funky at times. After an East Coast jaunt and a good stretch of press behind the record, they return for a hometown release party with local openers Rafaella and Ivers. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22, axs.com)

Also: Avi Kaplan, the deep-voiced singer formerly with Pentatonix, is out behind his new single "Feel Alright" (8 p.m. Fine Line, $27-$45); Minneapolis-schooled trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim, who has gone on to work with Roy Hargrove and hip-hop acts such as Wu-Tang Clan and Talib Kweli, returns home to head up a namesake quartet (8 p.m. Berlin, $15); stormy Twin Cities power trio Arcwelder, which recorded for the Touch & Go label in the early-'90s alongside the Jesus Lizard, is taking over the Turf Club for the second time this year after releasing its first album in 24 years, the J. Robbins-produced "Continue" (8 p.m., $25); Eau Claire area roots pickers the Driftless Revelers bring live music outdoors at St. Paul's White Squirrel Bar (6-8 p.m., free).





Sunday, June 9

7. Burning Spear: A favorite at First Ave in the '80s who's now one of the last of the Jamaican reggae legends standing, Saint Ann's Bay native Winston Rodney, aka Burning Spear, is finally returning to town after releasing his first album in 15 years last year. Titled "No Destroyer," the Grammy-nominated LP is laden with warm vibes and positive preaching that all shines a bit brighter with the singer still going strong at age 79. His set lists still reach back to his '70s-era Studio One songs such as "Old Marcus Garvey" and "Door Peep." (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50, axs.com)

Also: A favorite in the Twin Cities thanks to starring in long runs of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" here, Donny Osmond brings his full Las Vegas show this time (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, $79.50-$350); 'NSync and "The Masked Singer" alum Chris Kirkpatrick revisits the boy band world with O- Town and LFO (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, $44 and up); veteran jazz pianist Fred Hersch, who holds the distinction of earning 17 Grammy nominations without a win, is touting his new solo piano disc, "Silent, Listening" (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); veteran St. Paul guitar ace and songwriter Molly Maher plays an afternoon set with Jeff Ray (1-3 p.m., White Squirrel Bar, free); local jazz ensemble Larry McDonough Quartet offers material by Dexter Gordon and Herbie Hancock, followed by a screening of the 1986 Oscar-winning film, "Round Midnight" (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $15-$20).





Monday, June 10

8. Jacob Collier: The British wunderkind earned a Grammy for each of his first four albums, all for arrangements. The 29-year-old maestro is known for his elaborate studio productions, whether on his five albums or collaborating with Alicia Keys, Coldplay, SZA and others. Collier gets pretty intricate in concert, too, playing all kinds of different instruments, mixing in harmonizing backup singers, the audience as a choir and sometimes his mother playing violin. Touring behind this year's "Djesse Vol. 4," the cult-loved artist has been known to throw in a few reimagined classics from Simon & Garfunkel, Queen and Elvis. (7:15 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $42.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Also: A favorite on Cities 97 under its old format, Boston area songwriter Matt Nathanson is on tour previewing his new album, "Boston Accent (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, resale tickets only); veteran jazz man Steve Smith, the former Journey drummer, brings a revamped incarnation of his long-lived Vital Information, now featuring keyboardist Manuel Valera and bassist Janek Gwizdala (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45); socially conscious Aussie singer/songwriter Xavier Rudd is back, touting his latest album "Jan Juc Moon" (8 p.m. First Avenue, $35-$40); torchy Americana singer Molly Dean fires up North Loop's jazzy new venue with the Mike Munson Trio (7 p.m. Berlin, $10).





Tuesday, June 11

9. Orville Peck: His new duets EP, "Stamped Vol. 1″ reaffirms that the masked, openly gay country singer is more than a novelty act. "How Far Will We Take It," a standout ballad with Noah Cyrus, is begging for mainstream country radio play. "Chemical Sunset," with Allison Russell, is a theatrical treat. "Miénteme" is an irresistible Latin spaghetti western with Bu Cuarón, and the Nathaniel Rateliff collab, "Conquer the Heart" has the building drama of a Roy Orbison gem. And don't overlook the gay classic, "Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other," with the always progressive Willie Nelson. Walking the line between camp and cool, Peck brings punkish energy and heightened drama in concert. (7 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $45 and up, ticketmaster.com)

10. Melanie Martinez: It's been a decade since this New York electro-pop singer with the signature two-tone bangs made a minor splash as a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," and she has caught on in a major way. She's filling arenas on her current Trilogy Tour, which wraps together her three albums, including last year's "Portals" and her 2015 debut "Cry Baby," featuring the hits "Dollhouse" and "Pity Party." Her show also incorporates the fantastical animation that has helped make the 29-year-old a viral sensation. Chicago's great pop-rock unit Beach Bunny opens with Sofia Isella. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)





Wednesday, June 12

Before they open for Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival later this summer including at Somerset, Wis., Southern Avenue, the soulful, bluesy Memphis band that just signed with Alligator Records, gets funky in a more intimate setting (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45).





Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.



