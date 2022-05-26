3M Co. has agreed to pay a $2.8 million penalty for hazardous waste violations associated with its now-shuttered incinerator in Cottage Grove.

Minnesota pollution regulators said Thursday that since 1996, 3M repeatedly misidentified hazardous waste shipped to the incinerator as nonhazardous — one of a series of violations the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) discovered during a two-year investigation.

Nearly all the violations were at the hazardous waste storage and incineration site at the 3M complex. Other violations included failing to verify levels of mercury, lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic and other hazardous materials in some waste streams from 2014 to 2020.

3M has already finished two dozen corrective actions to bring the facility into compliance with its hazardous waste permit, the MPCA said. That involved more frequent inspections of storage containers, among other measures.

The violations didn't result in the company exceeding pollution limits set in its air permit, the MPCA said.

The company announced last August that it was planning to shut down its Cottage Grove hazardous waste incinerator, and was shifting waste management work to Massachusetts-based Clean Harbors. The incinerator stored and burned hazardous waste shipped from 3M's North American operations. It was discontinued in December, in the midst of the MPCA investigation. However, 3M said the company's decision was separate from that.

3M spokesman Sean Lynch issued a company statement saying that 3M is serious about environmental compliance. The company said the MPCA's action grew out of information the company disclosed in June 2020.

"These matters were primarily related to waste evaluation and labeling, handling, and storage," the statement said. "Emissions monitoring and testing data indicates that all materials were safely treated at 3M's incinerator."

"We will continue to be a positive presence in the Cottage Grove community," it said.

It's the second enforcement action in just over a year for 3M's Cottage Grove operations.

In May 2021, 3M paid $80,000 for hazardous waste violations there that involved a release of extremely toxic hydrofluoric acid. Those violations were primarily related to waste evaluation and labeling, handling, and storage. Emissions monitoring and testing data indicated that all materials were safely treated at 3M's incinerator.