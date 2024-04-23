Democratic state Sen. Nicole Mitchell was charged with first-degree burglary on Tuesday after she broke into her stepmother's house a day earlier to take her late father's belongings.

Mitchell, a first-term senator from Woodbury, was arrested in Detroit Lakes early Monday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call around 4:45 a.m. and arrested the 49-year-old Mitchell at the scene.

Police found Mitchell in the basement of her stepmother's home, according to the charges filed Tuesday. The senator was "dressed in all black clothing and a black hat." As she was being detained, she told her stepmother "I was just trying to get a couple of my dad's things because you wouldn't talk to me anymore," the charges state. Her father died last year.

Officers found a flashlight near Mitchell that had a black sock covering over it. A sliding window in the basement had been opened and had a black backpack stuck in it, according to the charges.

"Officers searched the backpack and discovered two laptops, a cell phone, MITCHELL's Minnesota driver's license, MITCHELL's Senate identification, and miscellaneous Tupperware," the charging document states. "Officer Wothe later spoke to MITCHELL about the laptops and MITCHELL said they were both hers. MITCHELL stated she had 'just gotten into the house' and commented 'clearly I'm not good at this.'"

After an officer read Mitchell her Miranda warning, Mitchell stated "I know I did something bad," the filing states. She told the officer her father recently passed away and that her stepmother ceased all contact with the family. Mitchell wanted some of her late father's belongings, such as pictures, a flannel shirt and ashes, and said her stepmother had refused to give them to her.

The senator admitted to police that she left Woodbury around 1 a.m. to get to the house, and that she entered through the window where the backpack was found, the complaint states. An officer asked her what brought her to this point and she said it was her father's ashes.

One of the items that Mitchell attempted to take was a laptop that appears to belong to her stepmother, according to the charging document: An officer "opened the laptop and pressed a button and Victim's name popped up. The laptop was not password protected. MITCHELL then stated that Victim gave her the laptop 'way back when.'" The stepmother told the officer she never gave Mitchell the laptop.

She's charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, that comes with a sentence of anywhere from six months in the workhouse to 20 years in prison. As a first-time offender, Mitchell would be unlikely to get the maximum. The charge also carries a fine of up to $35,000.

Mitchell is a former Twin Cities meteorologist and Air Force veteran.

Her arrest could cause political complications for Democrats as they head into the final month of this year's legislative session. The DFL controls the Minnesota Senate by a slim one-seat margin and wouldn't be able to pass bills without bipartisan support if Mitchell isn't there to vote.

Hamline University political science and legal studies professor David Schultz said the question right now for the DFL is, do they ask her to step down?

"It changes the dynamics of the negotiations, of the dynamics of the Senate and the Legislature at this point," Schultz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

