Police in Woodbury say SWAT personnel have been dispatched to a Target store that is currently on lockdown.

The store is located off the Valley Creek exit of Interstate 494.

"The public is asked to stay away [from] the Valley Creek Plaza area," a police statement late Monday morning read. Police confirmed that the store is on lockdown.

Anyone who is near the store is being urged by police to shelter in place.

Police are declining to say anything further about this ongoing situation.

Please return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.



