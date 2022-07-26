3M intends to spin off its health care unit in a major reshaping of the global manufacturer meant to "drive long-term sustainable growth and value," the company announced Tuesday.

The health care business had $8.6 billion in sales last year, a quarter of the Maplewood-based company's revenue.

"The decision to spin off our health care business will result in two well-capitalized, world-class companies, well positioned to pursue their respective priorities," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement.

"New 3M," as the remaining company will be called, had $26.8 billion in sales last year across the safety and industrial, consumer, transportation and electronics segments. The company will have a 19.9% stake in the health care spin-off and retain PFAS and ear plug litigation liabilities.

The separation is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

The move follows other industrial conglomerates, such as General Electric and Johnson & Johnson, that announced in the past year they will separate unrelated businesses.

3M's stock has been trading at its lowest levels in nearly a decade in recent weeks. Shares were up sharply in premarket trading Tuesday morning.