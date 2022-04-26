3M's profits fell 20% but still beat Wall Street expectations as the Maplewood-based company reported its first-quarter results Tuesday.

3M reported a $1.29 billion profit for the first three months of 2022, compared to $1.62 billion at the start of 2021.

Sales were essentially flat at $8.8 billion, a drop of 0.3% from the first quarter of 2021. Organic sales, which do not include acquisitions or divestitures, rose 2%.

"In a challenging global environment, 3M delivered a strong start to 2022," chief executive Mike Roman said in a news release. "We continue to prioritize actions to better serve our customers while managing supply chain and inflationary challenges."

3M announced Tuesday it would begin reporting the impact of litigation-related expenses "in response to feedback from our shareholders and to provide additional clarity on the strength of our underlying business performance," Roman said.

Adjusted for PFAS-related commitments at the company's Belgium plant, earplug trial and other one-time legal expenses, 3M's earnings per share were $2.65, beating analyst expectations by $0.33 per share. The litigation adjustments amounted to $0.39 per share in the first quarter.