Maplewood-based 3M announced on Tuesday that William Brown, the former chief executive of a Burnsville aerospace and defense company, will take over as CEO in May. Michael Roman, who currently leads the company, made the appointment.

"Bill's strong track record as a CEO for a global technology company makes him the right leader for 3M," Roman said in a release.

Roman will remain with 3M as executive chairman of the company's board of directors. The board waived its mandatory retirement age of 65 for both Roman and Brown, the company said in a release.

Brown was previously chairman of the board and CEO of L3Harris Technologies. Before that, he was chairman, president and chief executive of Harris Corporation before its merger with L3 Technologies.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.