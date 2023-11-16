Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

3M's health care spinoff will be known as Solventum, the company announced Thursday.

The Maplewood-based manufacturer intends to complete the spinoff of the $8.4 billion business in the first half of 2024 after initially aiming for the end of this year.

"We have appointed the leadership team in there, and the teams are making very good progress in driving to the spin date," 3M president and chief financial officer Monish Patolawala said earlier this month at an investor conference.

In August, 3M hired Bryan Hanson, the head of Zimmer Biomet, as CEO of the health care group. Carrie Cox will be executive chair, and former Insulet executive Wayde McMillan will be chief financial officer, the company announced last month.

Solventum will remain headquartered in Minnesota for at least a "transitional" period after the separation. The spinoff was first announced in July 2022.

"This is another significant milestone on the path to building two-world class companies, 3M and Solventum," 3M CEO Mike Roman said in a statement.

The Solventum brand name is meant as a combination of the words "solving" and "momentum."

More than 20,000 employees will work in the Solventum business.

Health care spinoffs have become an industry trend in 2023. The largest of those deals has been Johnson & Johnson spinning off its consumer health care division into Kenvue, a new public company.

Medtronic announced plans in October 2022 to spin off its patient monitoring and respiratory interventions businesses into a new standalone company. On Thursday morning a Medtronic spokeswoman said that there is no current update to those plans.

3M's health care business represents a quarter of the company's total revenue. The maker of Post-it notes and N95 respirators is looking to grow again after years of expensive litigation, declining market value and layoffs.

Solventum will continue to focus on areas like wound care, health care IT, oral care, filtration and purification. CEO Hanson said he intends to "build a leading independent medical technology innovation company."