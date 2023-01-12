Law enforcement from across the state handed out more than 2,200 citations for drunken driving during an enforcement campaign that ran from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

That was about 200 more drivers ticketed than during a similar enforcement effort in the last six weeks of 2021.

"When a person is impaired, smart decisions aren't going to happen. Law enforcement saw that repeatedly during the holiday DWI campaign," said Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety. "One bad decision can put so many people at risk. Thankfully, law enforcement stopped those decisions from further endangering lives."

In Roseau, police found a 58-year-old man passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank. His foot was on the accelerator with the engine revving, and he had open bottles in the vehicle.

In Faribault, police stopped a 37-year-old man for speeding and driving with a revoked license. He had five children under the age of 15 in the car at the time of his arrest.

In both incidents, the driver had a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher, Hanson said. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08%.

The State Patrol made the most arrests among the 300 agencies that participated in the campaign, stopping 578 motorists. St. Paul police cited 57 drivers, followed by 38 tickets issued by Wright County Sheriff's deputies, 37 by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, 35 by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and 34 by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Office of Traffic Safety said.

While alcohol accounted for a majority of DWI arrests, Hanson said law enforcement has seen an increase in drivers under the influence of drugs, including THC — short for tetrahydrocannabinol — which is the ingredient in cannabis that gets people high. A state law passed last year allows businesses to sell THC-infused edibles and beverages.

From 2017 to 2021, drugged driving accounted for 15,747 DWI arrests. That compares with 6,941 for the previous five-year period. The arrests included drivers under the influence of THC edibles, opioids, over-the-counter drugs and abuse of prescription medications.

Hanson had a message for all Minnesotans: "Plan a safe ride home if you're going to drink, take medications or consume other drugs like THC edibles that may put you at risk of a DWI."