Downtown Minneapolis is buzzing with energy as some of the country's top college basketball teams and their fans descend on the city over the next two weekends for the Big Ten basketball tournament at Target Center. There's the matter of where to eat before and after the games — and we have just the spot.

Whether you're an out-of-towner looking to try some of the buzziest new restaurants or a local enthusiast wanting a solid start to the day, a hangout for the nightlife post-win or just a comfy spot to post up with a burger and beer, we've got you covered.

Here are the best restaurants and bars to eat before and after the games.

To start the day

Hen House Eatery

Want breakfast? How about with a twist? This all-day cafe doesn't settle for the ordinary, serving eggs Benedict with jalapeño cheddar cornbread, omelets stuffed with quinoa and veggies, and banana bread French toast. The lunch menu is equally expansive and versatile. Be sure to save room for dessert — in addition to a top-notch bakery case, there's ice cream, too.

114 S. 8th St., Mpls., henhouseeatery.com

Hell's Kitchen

If it's a weekend, you have to see the 60-foot Bloody Mary and Screwmosa Bar to believe it. With 200-plus hot sauces and dozens of garnishes, it's the new breakfast of champions. There's also Hell's Kitchen classics like lemon-ricotta pancakes, toasted sausage bread, wild-rice porridge and half-pound caramel rolls available all day. Check the live entertainment schedule, too.

80 S. 9th St., Mpls., hellskitcheninc.com

Keys Cafe & Bakery

There are eight locations of this 50-year-old family-run cafe; the Minneapolis outpost sits at the base of the historic Foshay Tower. You'll find several versions of all the breakfast must-haves, from eggs Benedict and omelets to Belgian waffles and pancakes. But having bakery in the name means ordering a sweet roll or dessert for later is a given.

114 S. 9th St., Mpls., keyscafe.com

To watch the game

Gluek's

Minneapolis has a reputation for erasing historic buildings, but when Gluek's burned down to its shell in 1989, the building remained and the room was rebuilt. Gluek's itself is a landmark brand for the city, with the original brewery dating back to 1857. The restaurant as we know it, with its blue-plate menu that draws enthusiastic sports fans and downtown workers for lunch, hasn't changed much since it reopened post-fire in 1990. And that's not a bad thing.

6 N. 6th St., Mpls., gluecks.com

The Loon Cafe

It's all about the chili at this Warehouse District sports bar a stone's throw from the arena, and right on the light rail line. In addition to a solid wild rice soup, you can get your chili in five varieties: veggie, cubed steak, chicken, ground beef and green chili pork. Don't worry, they're all medium spice for Minnesota nice.

500 1st Av. N., Mpls., looncafe.com/minneapolis

Lyon's Pub

One of downtown Minneapolis' best neighborhood bars, with a classic-rock soundtrack and a menu centered on beloved burgers. It's a casual spot with more seating than it appears at first glance. Bartenders are usually quick with a pour and happy to get you out the door before tipoff.

16 S. 6th St., Mpls., lyonspub.com

Mackenzie Pub

It's part Scottish pub and part smokehouse. Start with an order of the famous smoked chicken wings and dive into the hearty menu with a cold Guinness (or Scotch) in hand. This bar has been serving downtown eventgoers and theater crowds since 1994, when its craft beer menu was almost a novelty. The place feels like a well-worn neighborhood pub that everyone wants to visit on the regular.

918 Hennepin Av., Mpls., mackenziepub.com

Red Cow

The entire mission of this restaurant is making really great bar food. That means top-tier cheese curds and a whole selection of burgers. The cocktail list is so long it's an actual book, and the beer selection is also extensive.

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., redcowmn.com

Runyon's

Downtown Minneapolis' love affair with Runyon's Buffalo wings continues at this longstanding North Loop tavern. Get them in a basket with fries and enjoy the everybody-knows-your-name vibes.

107 Washington Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com/RunyonsTavern

Tom's Watch Bar

You won't miss much of the game — or any sporting event — with television screens at nearly every turn. The menu has classic bar fare (fried pickles, nachos, wings, burgers) but also a poke bowl, salads, mac and cheese, lobster and shrimp tacos and more. Plus, a craft cocktail menu that can start and end the party.

609 Hennepin Av., Mpls., tomswatchbar.com

For a full-on dinner

Billy Sushi

Chef/owner Billy Tserenbat is a Minneapolis character and big-time basketball fan — often seen courtside at Timberwolves games when he isn't in his always-hopping restaurant. Billy Sushi is where touring musicians and sports stars often stop to dine — and it's no wonder. The dining room feels like a party and the sushi is top tier. To keep the party going postgame, drop by Billy After Dark, the subterranean speakeasy where drinks are lit on fire.

116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net

Butcher's Tale

Smoke and meat and a dimly lit room all set the stage for hearty, grilled fare and bourbon-smoky cocktails. It's on the slightly quieter end of downtown and an easy, well-lit walk over to Target Center. For a more casual setting and menu, head to the year-round beer garden out back.

1121 Hennepin Av., Mpls., butcherstale.com

Dario

Dario is currently one of the hottest tickets in town. If you're lucky enough to get a seat — late-night reservations are still available — enjoy the punk soundtrack and fresh pasta. Chef/owner Joe Rolle and barman/owner Stephen Rowe opened the restaurant in late January, and it's been packed every night since.

323 N. Washington Av., Mpls., dariorestaurant.com

Fhima's

This absolutely stunning Art Deco dining room might not appear to have anything in common with basketball, but chef/owner David Fhima feeds the Timberwolves team behind the scenes — and fans at his Target Center stand at Section 126. After tasting those spicy chicken lollipops, elevate your postgame nosh right at the source.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Guacaya Bistreaux

This undersung gem is right in the heart of Minneapolis' lively North Loop neighborhood — and easy to get to from the Target Center parking ramps. Stop by for the Caribbean-meets-New Orleans menu and a selection of batched cocktails, or the weekday special happy hour taco menu.

337 Washington Av. N., Mpls., guacayabistreaux.com

Murray's

Why not go all out with a silver butter-knife steak and a Manhattan? The sleek 1940s dining room has been updated just enough to still feel very special. Between the top-notch steaks and the irresistible raspberry pie, it's a slam dunk.

26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Red Rabbit

This restaurant is just the right mix of casual bar and good place for dinner with a menu that meanders from wings and pizzas to pasta dinners. Staff is attentive and quick, and even on busy nights, it's usually possible to find a place to lean and grab a drink.

201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., redrabbitmn.com

Zelo

After a long hiatus, this beloved Italian restaurant is back and ready for the crowds. Make an early dinner reservation for a little woodfire pizza, calamari or pear and Gorgonzola salad. Service is experienced and efficient to get you in and out, with a less-than-10-minute walk to the arena.

831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zelompls.com





Late-night noshes

Nicollet Diner

When you're hungry and it's so late it actually counts as early, Nicollet Diner is still serving at the edge of downtown Minneapolis. This diner stays open 24 hours a day and stocks a full bar that serves until 2 a.m.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thenicolletdiner.com

Parlour

You might want to catch an Uber over to Parlour after the game, where their famous burgers are sold until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. They also pour some serious cocktails, including a famous Old Fashioned.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., parlourbar.com

Pizza Luce

Long the last stop for many a downtown bargoer, this outpost of the popular pizza chain sells by the slice until 2:30 a.m. every night.

119 N. 4th St., Mpls., pizzaluce.com