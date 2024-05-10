'Young Sheldon'

The series finale will end where it all began — with a sort of bang. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, from the "The Big Bang Theory," will return as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler. The last time the two appeared together was in the "Big Bang" finale in 2019. The prequel series, which lasted for seven seasons, will be followed by a second "Big Bang" offshoot, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which is centered on Georgie Cooper Jr., Sheldon's older brother. 7 p.m. Thursday, CBS

'Blue Bloods'

The first half of the 14th and final season of the CBS procedural, which premiered in 2010, will air Friday and the second half of the season, consisting of eight episodes, will debut in fall. Tom Selleck, who stars as the head of New York Police Department and patriarch of a headstrong family, has not been too happy about it and hopes "CBS will come to their senses" and let the show go on. 9 p.m. May 17, CBS

'Best of Tonight Show'

In honor of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" turning 10, NBC will feature a two-hour primetime special. It will include popular sketches such as "Tight Pants" with Will Ferrell and musical bits from Metallica and Adele. When he made his debut on Feb. 17, 2014, Fallon said: "I just want to do the best I can and take care of the show for a while." And he has for 10 years. He is the sixth host of the show and was preceded by Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien. 8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC

'Pompeii: The New Dig'

The citizens of Pompeii were just going about their lives when Mount Vesuvius abruptly erupted in 79 A.D, belching ash and burying the city. A three-part PBS series examines a comprehensive archaeological excavation, which includes the unearthing of a full city block and fresco-inspired animations. And get this: In their excavation, archaeologists uncovered a fresco dating back about 2,000 yeas that looked like a pizza. Additional episodes will air on May 22 and 29. 9 p.m., Wednesday, TPT

'Mother of the Bride'

Brooke Shields is the mother who has to deal with two consecutive bombshells — her daughter is getting married on an island off Thailand, and the father of the groom is the guy (Benjamin Bratt) who broke her heart in college. Of course, the predictable drama ensues. Netflix