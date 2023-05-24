Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man accused of wounding two people at a crowded Metro Transit station last month saw charges upped to attempted murder.

Amerion Nell Robinson appeared Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court, the day after prosecutors amended charges to include two counts of second-degree attempted murder. Robinson was initially charged with two assault counts in connection to the April 14 shooting at the 35W/Lake Street station, where two other suspects are shown on surveillance video joining Robinson.

He was arrested five days after the shooting at the same transit station while possessing a Glock handgun, ammunition and magazine. On Wednesday, District Judge Jay Quam raised his conditional bail to $50,000. He returns to court June 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

Video surveillance showed Robinson and the first victim, identified as J.J., get into an argument. Robinson left and returned 15 minutes later with two unidentified suspects. The three of them approached J.J. and Robinson took out a pistol at point blank range. The other two suspects drew a pistol and rifle.

"Seeing this, the crowd in the transit station starts running for the doors," the complaint says.

Robinson and one of the suspects chased the victim out the west doors with guns pointed at him. The unidentified suspect fires from the rifle and all three suspects flee.

Police recovered one 9mm discharged cartridge casing and one rifle shell from the scene.

First responders treated two victims, who were taken to the hospital. J.J. suffered a gunshot wound to the chest resulting in a collapsed lung and breathing tube and the other victim, identified as W.S., suffered a gunshot wound to his back. Their conditions are unknown.

J.J. identified Robinson in a photo line up as the person who shot him.