A Minneapolis City Council member says steps need to be taken immediately to address safety at a troubled light-rail station where he saw a man get shot Saturday night.

Jason Chavez, who represents the city's Ninth Ward, made the call for action after he witnessed a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at Lake Street/Midtown Station that left a man in critical condition.

The victim, whose name has not been released, remained at Hennepin County Medical Center Monday, according to Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

No arrests have been made, but police have a "pretty good idea" who fired the shots on the street level on the south side of the station, Kerr said.

The incident shook Chavez, who in a Facebook posting wrote, "I'm still triggered from hearing these gunshots and seeing this person drop to the ground."

Chavez went on to say that shootings, along with mass accumulation of debris, overdoses, open drug use and deteriorating infrastructure have become commonplace at the station.

"It's led to our students at South High not even feeling safe to take the light rail," Chavez wrote of the nearby high school. "Our transportation system should be safe for everyone and, quite frankly, it's not."

Saturday's shooting came days after the Metropolitan Council, which oversees Metro Transit, released data showing crime on buses and trains increased 66% in this year's first quarter. According to Metro Transit, the increase is largely driven by drug use and drug-equipment violations, which accounted for 38% of serious crimes on public transit.

The shooting also came less than three months after a transgender woman was brutally attacked at the Lake Street/Midtown station.

Metro Transit authorities last year outlined 40 action steps to improve public safety, from hiring more police to repairing vandalized stations. The agency has also approved contracts with private security companies to place unarmed guards at the Lake Street station and five other locations. The guards are expected to be in place by summer, Kerr said.

In the meantime, Chavez said his office has been working with Metro Transit, Hennepin County, state and local officials and community partners on finding additional solutions.

"I acknowledge that we need to act with more urgency," Chavez said in his Facebook posting. "The reality is that we need to move dollars into these areas now. I'm committed to finding and shifting dollars immediately within the City to address this. South Minneapolis residents deserve better."