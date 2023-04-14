Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Two men were shot at a transit center on Lake Street in south Minneapolis Friday morning and police are continuing to search for suspects.

Multiple shots were fired in the north tower of the transit center in the center of I-35W about 10:15 a.m., said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

The station serves the Orange Line, the rapid bus line that runs from downtown Minneapolis to Burnsville.

The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where they were reported to be in stable condition, Kerr said.

Metro Transit police believe there were multiple shooters who have not been immediately located, Kerr said.

Minneapolis police also responded to the scene, he said.

Buses continue to serve customers at the freeway level and at Lake Street stops, Kerr said.