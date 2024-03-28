The associate head coach of Chanhassen's boys hockey team is becoming the head coach at Holy Family.

Zack Friedli, who with head coach Sean Bloomfield led Chanhassen to the first state tournament appearance in its history and to the Class 2A championship game this season, is taking over for Erik Westrum at Holy Family.

Westrum coached three seasons at Holy Family, going 47-29-2. The Fire were 15-9-2 last season, 20-6 in 2022-23 and 12-14 in 2021-22.

Friedli, a 2007 graduate of Rochester Mayo who attended Minnesota Duluth, coached three seasons at Chanhassen High School after four years in the Chaska/Chanhassen youth program. He has experience with USA Hockey and the U.S. National Team Development Program as a recipient of the two-year Brian Fishman Internship.

Chanhassen went 68-16-1 in Friedli's time with the team, first as assistant coach and in the 2023-24 season as associate head coach. The Storm were 25-6 last season, 24-4 in 2022-23 and 19-6-1 in 2021-22.

"High school hockey in Minnesota is something about which I care deeply," Friedli said in a statement released by Holy Family. "As the head coach of the boys program at Holy Family, I am confident I can help the players develop on the ice, prepare the team to play the right way, and manage the program so that the larger Holy Family, Victoria, and surrounding communities can be proud."

Holy Family activities director Rory Oster, hired after the 2022-23 school year, has been involved through a batch of coaching changes. The school has added Hall of Fame football coach Dan O'Brien, softball coach Chris Johnson, girls basketball coach Matt Thuli and volleyball coach Emily Tschida since March 2023. Oster welcomed Friedli in Holy Family's statement.

"His track record of success, coupled with his commitment to nurturing well-rounded student-athletes, aligns perfectly with our values at Holy Family," he said. "Over the past seven years, I personally have witnessed Zack's impact on hockey players. He develops hockey players, and he accomplishes this while establishing positive relationships that are long-lasting for young men who play for him. I am confident our boys hockey program will continue to thrive competitively and culturally under Zack's leadership."



