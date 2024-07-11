River Valley Church has received the necessary permit to occupy a former Kowalski's grocery store in Eagan, despite objection from neighbors related to parking, traffic and other issues.

The area is zoned for "neighborhood business" but the conditional use permit allows the church to use the building. A renovation of the space is planned.

River Valley has 11 Twin Cities locations, with churches in Minnetonka, Apple Valley and Chaska; and another Eagan location at 875 Gentian Road that will be replaced by the new site. A Maple Grove location will open this summer.

"We are super thrilled to continue our mission of serving the Eagan community from the new location," said Kirk Graham, an executive pastor at River Valley Church." We definitely remain committed to contributing positively to the city of Eagan."

Kowalski's closed in February "after seeing disappointing sales" due to several other grocery stores moving into the area, according to a letter to Eagan officials from Hempel Real Estate. Hempel owns the 39,000-square-foot property and it will remain privately owned "for the foreseeable future", the letter said. The church, part of the Assemblies of God denomination, will accommodate 400 people, with services on Sundays and weekday Bible study classes.

The Starbucks that once operated inside the store will become a cafe open to the public, operated by a restauranteur. Another restauranteur will run the commissary kitchen on-site, preparing mostly school meals. The site provides 151 parking spots, meeting the requirement of 141 spaces for the church and cafe.

About 35 residents wrote emails against the church moving in; more than 140 people, more than half from Eagan, signed a petition voicing concerns. Some said they wished a new grocery store would replace Kowalski's, while others said they wanted the new tenant to be a retail business that pays property taxes, rather than a church.

Others said the intersection at Diffley Road and Johnny Cake Ridge Road is already too busy.

"The continual flow and enormity of the increased traffic River Valley Church would bring will increase congestion, accidents, injuries and deaths," wrote Kathleen Just-Bannigan and Brendan Bannigan in an email to the city.

Some took issue with the church's teachings and stance on social issues.

"The space is very walkable and a mega church is not a welcoming space for most," wrote Ryan McNamara in an email.

In response, Graham said the church teaches a "traditional Biblical theology", adding that "anybody is welcome and will be loved."