Chanhassen's Chase is a series of stories that followed the Chanhassen Storm boys hockey as it battled to reach the state boys hockey tournament for the first time ever, a quest that ended successfully with an upset victory over No. 1 Minnetonka — the undefeated No. 1 ranked defending Class 2A champion — in the section finals at a packed Braemar Arena. I started following the Storm early in their season and, along with Star Tribune photojournalists, kept up with the challenges they faced and their progress. Here are the stories.
