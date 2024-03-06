See more of the story

Chanhassen's Chase is a series of stories that followed the Chanhassen Storm boys hockey as it battled to reach the state boys hockey tournament for the first time ever, a quest that ended successfully with an upset victory over No. 1 Minnetonka — the undefeated No. 1 ranked defending Class 2A champion — in the section finals at a packed Braemar Arena. I started following the Storm early in their season and, along with Star Tribune photojournalists, kept up with the challenges they faced and their progress. Here are the stories.

Dream chasers: A season on the rink with Chanhassen boys hockey

Reaching the hockey state tournament is the dream of every young skater in Minnesota. The Chanhassen boys have never been there, but this season the Storm have a shot. Our ongoing series will follow them the rest of the way.

Hockey academy issue hovers over team trying for 1st state tournament

Breakaway Academy, a school with hockey in its roots and a hockey coach among its principals, produced nine players on the current Chanhassen High School roster.

What did the coach learn about hockey on his 2,000-mile canoe trip? Everything.

Sean Bloomfield, these days leading Chanhassen's push for its first state tournament berth, is a canoeist with a 2,000-mile run to Hudson Bay on his résumé.

Big night arrives: Can underdog take down Tonka for its first trip to state?

The Chanhassen Storm boys spent the season chasing their first state hockey tournament berth. What's in the way tonight? The undefeated and defending state champ.

Taking down Goliath: Chanhassen stuns Tonka for first tourney trip

Minnetonka was undefeated, top ranked and the defending 2A champions. Andy Earl scored both goals and Kam Hendrickson made 44 saves in the 2-1 upset.

The state tourney goalie with a challenge — and a sister he can't let down

Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen's star goaltender, heads to the state hockey tournament with the enthusiastic support of his sister Gabriella. And with the intent of spreading awareness about Down syndrome.