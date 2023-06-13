Mov is the next pop-up from chef Yia Vang. Named for the Hmong word meaning rice or sustenance, the new concept will launch June 16 inside Hilltribe company's Uptown location (901 W. Lake St., Mpls., hilltribemn.com).

Pronounced "Maw," Mov is the third concept in the exciting evolution from Vang's Hilltribe restaurant group. The first was Slurp, a brief menu of noodle-based dishes that paired beautifully with the end of winter. Next was Mee-ka, a delicious dive into the third culture cuisine of Hmong-Americans. This iteration features six dishes, from five-spiced braised beef and Thai basil chicken to cucumber and heirloom tomato salad, for dining in, takeout or delivery.

Mov will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. and will be run through the summer.

Vang is also the chef behind Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the North Loop's Graze food hall, and the forthcoming Vinai, expected to open in Minneapolis later this year.

Lake Nokomis has beach food once more

The Painted Turtle opened this week on the shores of Lake Nokomis (4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., paintedturtlempls.com), where Sandcastle once sat. The menu includes several grab-and-go options, from fresh popcorn and pretzels to cold-cut sandwiches. For patio dining, there are Chicago-style dogs, sliders, salads, vegan options and more. On the sweet side, there's ice cream (provided by Minneapolis' La La Homemade Ice Cream) and sundaes, including an ode to Elvis with peanut butter, banana and candied bacon.

Unfortunately, there's no beer or wine. Serving local beer was always part of the plan, but according to their website, "It turns out that an oversight by the State has allowed beer and wine to serve at this location for the last 12 years and only now have they realized their mistake." Painted Turtle and the Minneapolis Park Board are working to expand to fit the criteria required by state law — 25 seats to be covered with a roof and three walls.

For now, there is plenty of ice cream and waffle fries — and no one to tell you to wait 30 minutes after eating before getting back in the lake. The Painted Turtle opens daily at 11 a.m.

Consider having lunch downtown

Both metro-area downtowns have created new reasons to head back — at least for a quick bite. Downtown St. Paul has Food Truck Wednesdays, where a collection of trucks gathers in Rice Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Minneapolis is making use of Nicollet Mall with Downtown Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with weekly themed events, music, food trucks and more. Themes include Game Day, Garden Bash, roller disco and an Aquatennial Bey Day. Find a full schedule at mplsdowntown.com/events.

Construction woes causes temporary closure of two St. Paul restaurants

Noyes & Cutler and Big Biscuit Bar will "temporarily suspend operations" as construction begins on a new luxury hotel in downtown St. Paul. Building owner Jim Crockarell told the Pioneer Press that times are tough for downtown St. Paul restaurants, but called these closures "not ideal, but necessary." Both businesses are expected to return and employees have been offered positions at other Madison restaurant properties, which include Gray Duck, Handsome Hog and Oxcart Rooftop. Big Biscuit Bar has already closed; Noyes & Cutler will soon follow suit.

10 years of cake and breakfast at the Buttered Tin

It's the Buttered Tin's birthday and they're celebrating with cake and coffee. Ten years ago, pastry chef Alicia Hinze and a team of industry pros opened Lowertown's Buttered Tin (237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, thebutteredtin.com) with a selection of breakfast and lunch dishes (like those stuffed hash browns) and a pastry case filled with Hinze's confections. A second location (2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.) joined the fold in 2021. Now, both are commemorating a decade in business with free cake and coffee with every purchase from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on June 17.

It's a good summer to be a whiskey lover

Good whiskey takes time, and local distilleries have done their part to bottle up the good stuff and wait. Now, two new varieties are hitting the market just in time for the smash season. Out of Waconia, J. Carver Distillery has Runestone Rye coming to market. Founding partner Bill Miller said, "This is a unique, pure rye whiskey, with a malt-heavy mash bill that enhances the sweetness and imparts a spicy yet smooth finish compared to other rye whiskeys." The flavor is described as "butterscotch, nougat, sweet churned butter, honey, apple, cardamom, nectarine, dried stone fruit, dried orange peel, cocoa, oak, vanilla, white pepper, dill, and baking spice notes." It's made with Minnesotan grains and aged in special barrels.

Also, Brother Justus distillery in Northeast, which specializes in peated whiskeys (all made with peat out of Aitkin County), just released Founder's Reserve American Single Malt. Like their other products, everything is sourced from Minnesota. They're only releasing 540 bottles and they're on shelves now.

Both could make a special Father's Day gift for dads of discerning taste.