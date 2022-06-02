Days after a big storm knocked down branches and many homeowners fired up their lawn mowers for the first time following No Mow May, residents in Robbinsdale and Stillwater have been told their garbage hauler has stopped collecting yard waste.

Waste Management told both cities Wednesday that it has suspended yard waste services due to staffing issues.

The company, which contracts with cities across the metro area, experienced staffing issues in January when it encouraged ill employees to stay home because of a wave of COVID-19 omicron infections.

It was unclear what's behind staffing issues now, and Waste Management officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Notices to Robbinsdale and Stillwater said only that the company is "prioritizing its current workforce to make sure garbage and recycling is picked up."

Stillwater city officials were told that yard waste may not be collected for up to three weeks and that residents will see a credit on their bill for yard waste. Robbinsdale officials informed residents that services were suspended until further notice and didn't indicate whether they would be reimbursed.

Some alternatives for where to bring bags of grass clippings and storm debris were provided to residents. Stillwater residents can drop off yard waste free of charge at Washington County's Northern Yard Waste site, 5527 170th St. N., Hugo.

Robbinsdale officials, however, told residents they will have to cover or store yard waste until services resume.

"With the storm last week, I have extra yard waste. I also would like to know what kind of credit we will be getting for this," Christine Groetken wrote on Robbinsdale's Facebook page about the suspended services. The website was filled with dozens of angry comments and questions.

Several Robbinsdale residents suggested the city should negotiate to use Maple Grove's drop-off site in the interim. The private site is free to residents of Maple Grove and seven surrounding communities. Fees to use the site start at $5.