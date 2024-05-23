Having recently lost its bid to host the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, Minneapolis has picked itself up off the mat and pinned down a major World Wrestling Entertainment attraction.

SummerSlam, one of WWE's signature annual events, is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium for two weekend nights, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 2026, organizers announced Thursday.

Minneapolis had its sights set on hosting WWE's biggest annual bash, WrestleMania, in April 2025 at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, the city found out early this month that Las Vegas got its grip on the prize. Minneapolis has never played host to WrestleMania, despite Minnesota's history as a hotbed of pro wrestling.

Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, which submits bids for major attractions, said in a statement, "We will make this summertime wrestling extravaganza accessible for fans of all ages. Through a variety of festivities and ancillary events in the Twin Cities and affordable tickets to the main events at U.S. Bank Stadium, this will be a SummerSlam for all."

Michael Vekich, who chairs the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, added, "We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE superstars, staff, fans and guests."

For those who just can't wait 800 days to attend a WWE glizfest, their Monday Night RAW is scheduled for July 29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.