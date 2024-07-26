The Paris Olympics will be televised on NBC, USA, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo. All events will be streamed live on Peacock ($7.99 for a monthlong subscription). Streaming is also available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required).

Because Paris is seven hours ahead of Central time, no events will be live in prime time in the U.S. NBC's prime-time programming, beginning at 6:30 p.m., is a curated show of highlights, replays, analysis, behind-the-scenes footage and celebrity segments.

(All times Central. Schedule is subject to change.)

Saturday, July 27

Minnesota athletes in action

Sarah Bacon, Gophers, diving: A five-time national diving champion at the U, Bacon is vying for a medal in the 3-meter springboard synchronized event with Kassidy Cook after they finished fourth at last year's world championships. The pair trains with Gophers diving coach Wenbo Chen. (NBC, 4 a.m.)

Peter Durben, St. Paul, shooting: A St. Paul native and a 1992 Olympian in the 50-meter rifle event, Durben is the rifle coach of the U.S. shooting team, which competes for a medal in the mixed team air rifle event. (CNBC, 4 a.m.)

Joe Ingles, Timberwolves, men's basketball: The 36-year-old Ingles, who signed with the Wolves this month, is in his fifth Olympics for Australia, the bronze medalist in Tokyo. Australia opens against Spain. (CNBC, 4:30 a.m.)

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, men's basketball: Host France begins its tournament against Brazil with high hopes and a roster that includes 7-footers Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in 2023. France lost the gold medal game to the U.S. at the Tokyo Games. (CNBC, 10:15 a.m.)

Michael Boxall, Loons, men's soccer: Boxall, 35, is in his third Olympics for New Zealand, which faces the United States in a group play match in Marseille. New Zealand beat Guinea 2-1 in its first match of the Games, while the U.S. lost to France 3-0. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds. (USA, noon)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, men's basketball: Canada qualified for the Olympic tournament for the first time since 2000 with a roster featuring Alexander-Walker and his cousin, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They open group play against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. (CNBC, 2 p.m.)

Highlights

Swimming: The second medal event in the pool is perhaps the most anticipated race of the Olympics. The women's 400-meter freestyle will bring together three of the sport's biggest stars: 27-year-old American legend Katie Ledecky, 23-year-old defending champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia and 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh of Canada. All three have held the world record in the event. Titmus set the current mark of 3:55.38 last year when the three faced off at the world championships, which was billed as the "race of the century." (Heats, USA, 4:12 a.m.; final, NBC, 1:52 p.m.)

Tennis: The Olympic tennis tournament will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros, where Spain's Rafael Nadal has won 14 French Open singles titles. He is playing doubles in Paris with young Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the French Open and Wimbledon this summer. Their first-round match together is Saturday against Máximo González and Andrés Molteni of Argentina. (Peacock, noon)

TV listings

Badminton

USA — Group play, singles and doubles, 3:30 a.m.

E! — Group play, singles and doubles, 6:30 a.m.

USA — Group play, singles and doubles, 8 a.m.

USA — Group play, singles and doubles, 11:05 a.m.

Basketball

CNBC — Men's group play, Australia vs. Spain, 4:30 a.m.

CNBC — Men's group play, France vs. Brazil, 10:15 a.m.

CNBC — Men's group play: Greece vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.

USA — Men's group play: Germany vs. Japan (replay), 7 p.m.

Beach volleyball

NBC — Men's pool play, U.S. vs. Cuba, 7 a.m.

NBC — Women's pool play, U.S. vs. Canada, 3 p.m.

USA — Pool Play (replay), 10 p.m.

Boxing

CNBC — Women's bantam eliminations and more (replay), 4 p.m.

Canoeing

E! — Women's kayak slalom heats, 11 a.m.

USA — Men's canoe slalom heats (replay), 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

NBC — Women's time trial, 8 a.m.

USA — Men's time trial, 9:45 a.m.

NBC — Men's time trial (replay), 4 p.m.

Diving

NBC, Telemundo – Women's synchro springboard final, 4 a.m.

Equestrian

USA — Eventing, dressage, 2:30 a.m.

E! — Eventing, dressage (replay), 3:30 pm.

Fencing

USA — Women's epee and men's sabre bronze- and gold-medal finals (replay), 4 p.m.

Field hockey

CNBC — Women's group play, U.S. vs. Argentina, 12:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

E! — Men's qualifying, including U.S., 4 a.m.

E! — Men's qualifying, 8:30 a.m.

NBC — Men's qualifying, 10 a.m.

E! — Men's qualifying, 1 p.m.

Handball

CNBC — Men's group play, 9 a.m.

Rowing

USA — Heats, doubles and quadruple, 2 a.m.

USA — Heats, doubles and quadruple, 6:15 a.m.

USA — Heats, doubles and quadruple, (replay), 9:15 p.m.

Rugby

CNBC — Men's semifinals, South Africa vs. France, 8:35 a.m.

NBC — Men's semifinal, Fiji vs. Australia, 9 a.m.

CNBC — Men's bronze final, noon

NBC — Men's bronze, gold finals, 12:45 p.m.

USA — Men's bronze, gold finals (replay), 6 p.m.

Shooting

CNBC — Mixed team air rifle final, 4 a.m.

CNBC — Mixed team air rifle final (replay), 4:30 p.m.

Skateboarding

CNBC — Men's street preliminary Round, 5:45 a.m.

NBC — Men's street final, 10:30 a.m.

Men's soccer

Telemundo — Dominican Republic vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Universo — Argentina vs. Iraq, 8 a.m.

Telemundo — Ukraine vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

Universo — Uzbekistan vs. Egypt, 10 a.m.

USA, Telemundo -- New Zealand vs. U.S., noon

Universo — Israel vs. Paraguay, noon

Telemundo — France vs. Guinea, 2 p.m.

Universo — Japan vs. Mali, 2 p.m.

Swimming

USA — Heats, men's & women's 4x100m freestyle relay and more, 4 a.m.

NBC — Heats, men's & women's 4x100m freestyle relay and more, 9:30 a.m..

NBC — Finals, men's and women's 400m freestyle, men's and women's 4x100 free relays, 1:30 p.m.

Table tennis

E! — Men's and women's singles, prelims, 12:10 p.m.

Volleyball

Telemundo — 5 a.m.

USA — Men's pool play, Italy vs. Brazil, 6:45 a.m.

USA — Men's pool play, U.S. vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Water polo

E! — Women's group play: Netherlands vs. Hungary, 7 a.m.

USA — Women's group play: U.S. vs. Greece, 8:30 a.m.

NBC — Women's group play: U.S. vs. Greece (replay), 11:45 a.m.

USA — Women's group play: U.S. vs. Greece (replay), 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Minnesota athletes in action

Suni Lee, St. Paul, women's gymnastics: After winning the women's all-around gold and the bronze on the uneven bars at age 18 in Tokyo three years ago, Lee has stated her goals this time are to make the all-around final again, win the beam gold and finish in the top three on bars. The U.S. team has also called the Paris Games a "redemption tour" after taking team silver in Tokyo. Lee takes the first step toward those goals in Sunday's qualification round. Four gymnasts for each country compete on each apparatus. The top three scores count, and the top eight teams advance to the final. In the all-around, the top 24 gymnasts in qualifying move on to the final, while the top eight on each apparatus move on to the event finals. But there's a catch: Only two gymnasts per country can advance to individual finals. (E!, 4:40 a.m.)

Nuni Omot, Mahtomedi, men's basketball: The 29-year-old Omot was born in a refugee camp in Kenya before his family settled in Minnesota. A Division II player at Concordia (St. Paul), he eventually made it to the Sweet 16 with Baylor in 2016. Omot was his team's second leading scorer at the FIBA World Cup last year, helping South Sudan earn its first Olympic berth in basketball. The team's first Olympic game is against Puerto Rico. (CNBC, 4 a.m.)

Airi Miyabe, Gophers, women's volleyball: Miyabe, a middle blocker from Osaka, played for the Gophers from 2019 to 2021 after winning a junior college national championship at College of Southern Idaho. Japan opens pool play against Poland. (Peacock, 6 a.m.; replay, E!, 12:45 p.m.)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, men's basketball: The Wolves star will make his Olympic debut against a familiar face, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets, as the U.S. takes on Serbia. (NBC, 10:15 a.m.)

Ava Stewart, Gophers, women's gymnastics: Stewart, an incoming freshman, is the first female gymnast at Minnesota at the Olympics — and it's her second time after competing for Canada at age 15 in Tokyo. Stewart helped Canada win bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games, took bronze on beam and finished fifth in the all-around. (E!, 11 a.m.)

Highlights

Skateboarding: Rayssa Leal, the viral video star from Brazil, was just 13 when she won a silver medal in street skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo. Fadinha, or the Little Fairy, has since added X Games titles, world championships, a Pan American Games gold medal and a slew of victories on the pro circuit to her trophy case. (Preliminary round, CNBC, 5:45 a.m.; final, CNBC, 10 a.m.)

Swimming: Coached by Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman, 22-year-old Léon Marchand of France has been taking aim at Phelps' milestones and is looking to end his country's 12-year gold drought in men's swimming. Marchand is favored in the 400-meter individual medley after obliterating Phelps' last standing world record last year. (NBC, 1:30 p.m.)

Women's soccer: The U.S. women's soccer team has won four gold medals but none since 2012. These Olympics are new coach Emma Hayes' first international tournament at the helm, and she has declared it time for a new generation. The U.S. women's national team opened group play with a 3-0 win against Zambia and now faces Germany. (USA, 2 p.m.)

TV listings

Archery

CNBC — Team elimination rounds, 3 a.m.

USA — Women's team quarterfinals, 7:15 a.m.

USA — Women's team semifinals, final, 9:10 a.m.

Badminton

USA — Group play, singles and doubles, 3 a.m.

Basketball

CNBC — Men's group play, South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, 4:05 a.m.

NBC — Men's group play: Serbia vs. U.S., 10:15 a.m.

USA — Men's group play: Serbia vs. U.S. (replay), 4 p.m.

Beach volleyball

USA — Pool play, 1 a.m.

USA — Pool play, 2 a.m.

Telemundo — Pool play, 5 a.m.

USA — Pool play, 6 a.m.

NBC — Women's pool play, U.S. vs. Czech Republic, 3:10 p.m.

USA — Pool play (replay), 6 p.m.

Boxing

Telemundo — 5 a.m.

CNBC — Elimination bouts (replay), 3:45 p.m.

Canoeing

USA — Women's kayak slalom final, 10:35 a.m.

Cycling

NBC — Women's mountain bike, 7:30 a.m.

Equestrian

NBC, USA — Eventing, cross country, noon

USA — Eventing, cross country (replay), 8 p.m.

Fencing

E! — Women's foil and men's epee eliminations, 10:15 a.m.

CNBC — Women's foil and men's epee bronze, gold finals, 2:45 p.m.

Gymnastics

E! — Women's qualifying (including U.S.), 3 a.m.

E!, Telemundo — Women's qualifying, 7:50 a.m.

E! — Women's qualifying, 11 a.m.

E! — Women's qualifying, 2 p.m.

NBC — Women's qualifying (replay), 4 p.m.

Handball

CNBC — Women's group play, 4:15 p.m.

Rowing

USA — Heats, single sculls and more, 11:30 a.m.

Rugby

CNBC — Women's group play, 8:35 a.m.

CNBC — Rugby, 12:30 p.m.

Shooting

CNBC — Men's 10m air pistol final (replay), 12:30 p.m.

Skateboarding

CNBC — Women's street preliminary round, 5:45 a.m.

CNBC — Women's street final, 10 a.m.

Women's soccer

Telemundo — New Zealand vs. Colombia, 10 a.m.

Universo — Brazil vs. Japan, 10 a.m.

Telemundo — Spain vs. Nigeria, noon

Universo — Australia vs. Zambia, noon

USA, Telemundo — U.S. vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Universo — France vs. Canada, 2 p.m.

Surfing

NBC — noon

Swimming

USA — Heats, men's and women's 200m free and more, 4 a.m.

Telemundo — Heats, 7 a.m.

NBC — Heats, men's and women's 200m free and more, 9:15 a.m.

NBC — Men's 400 IM, women's 100 butterfly, men's 100 breaststroke, 1:30 p.m.

Table tennis

E! — Men's and women's singles, round of 64, 9:30 a.m.

Volleyball

E! — Women's pool play, Italy vs. Dominican Republic (replay), 6:20 a.m.

Universo — Women's pool play, 7 a.m.

E! — Women's pool play, Poland vs. Japan (replay), 12:45 p.m.

E! — Men's pool play, France vs. Serbia (replay), 4 p.m.

Water polo

USA — Men's group play, U.S. vs. Italy, 8 a.m.

NBC — Men's group play, U.S. vs. Italy, 8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Men's group play, Croatia vs. Montenegro, 11:45 a.m.

USA — Men's Group: U.S. vs. Italy (replay), 10 p.m.