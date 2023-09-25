Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A wrong-way driver in western Wisconsin was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck being driven by a man from Minneapolis, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday northeast of Elk Mound on Hwy. 29, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Mikaela M. Pope, 17, of Fairchild, Wis., was heading east on westbound Hwy. 29 in her car and collided with the approaching semi, the State Patrol said.

Emergency responders declared Pope dead at the scene, the patrol said. The semi's driver, Bishar Sadaq Osman, 35, was taken to a nearby hospital with noncritical injuries.

Law enforcement has yet to say why Pope was traveling on the wrong side of the highway.