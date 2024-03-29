The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater reopened to the public March 18 after a $5.2 million renovation that included structural repairs to the 154-year-old building, along with extensive work on its roof, dome and cupola.

The cupola, the structure that sits on top of the building's distinctive dome, was removed for restoration and will likely be reinstalled next month. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the courthouse is the longest-standing courthouse in Minnesota. It was in dire need of restoration when the work began and had to be closed to the public in 2022 after the discovery of a fractured truss, one of four that support the roof. The building was fully closed for renovations in June 2023.

During the renovation, crews installed a new zinc-coated copper roof with partial roof decking replacement, repaired deteriorated bricks and mortar, waterproofed the foundation and installed new downspouts, among other updates. The project was paid for with county funds and $54,500 from the Minnesota Historical Society. More information on the renovation can be found on Washington County's project website.

The courthouse is now open Wednesday through Sunday for guided and self-guided tours. The county plans a grand reopening celebration June 8.