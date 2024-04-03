A man stabbed by Nicolae Miu during a deadly 2022 fight on the Apple River testified in court Wednesday that he was certain he would die that day.

A.J. Martin spent 27 days in the hospital recovering from a knife wound that disemboweled him, an act caught on a graphic cellphone video that has become a key piece of evidence in Miu's trial in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

"My stomach was open, and my intestines were in my hands," Martin said from the witness stand. The St. Paul man said a friend came to his aid before emergency workers arrived and tried to calm him, saying he would be OK. "My response was 100%, I'm going to die today," Martin said.

The trial was in its third day Wednesday in St. Croix County Circuit Court, featuring testimony from more witnesses who were on the river that July 30, when Miu encountered a group of six teenage boys. Five people were stabbed including Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, who died soon after. Miu, who has pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense, faces a possible life sentence.

Martin said he stepped into the melee in an attempt to stop the fight, saying he tried to keep Miu from standing up after he had been knocked down so that he could keep him apart from the others.

In an extended back and forth, Martin was questioned by Miu's attorney Aaron Nelson, who asked if it would be reasonable for Miu to think he was being attacked by Martin.

"You were attacking him?" Nelson said.

"I wasn't attacking him," Martin countered. "I tried to keep him down with my arms, yes, and then I was going to tell everyone to back up and give him some space."

Martin said Miu was silent during the encounter, and Nelson challenged him on that as well.

"You could agree that in this position with somebody pushing him from behind and somebody hitting him in the front that might be a difficult time to use your words to make peace?" Nelson said.

"Yeah," said Martin, "the right time to use your words would have been before he punched a woman in the face."

In other testimony on Wednesday, a woman stabbed by Miu said she thought she had been punched before looking down to see her torso sliced open. Rhyley Mattison, 25, said Miu said nothing as the attack commenced. "I just remember seeing (Miu's) face very blank," Mattison said. "It didn't feel real."

Mattison recalled how she had gone tubing on the Apple River to celebrate a friend's birthday. A commotion in a nearby group of tubers brought her to Miu and Schuman's group.

A video shot by Schuman's friend Jawahn Cockfield shows Mattison and her friend Madison Coen confronting Miu, telling him to leave. Miu doesn't speak while looking beyond them to where his wife and friends were located. Several witnesses have testified that Miu struck Coen in the face, and that the fight quickly escalated at that point. After she was stabbed, Mattison said she could feel herself weakening.

"I felt like I was dying," she said.

Miu's defense attorney Aaron Nelson questioned Mattison's recall of that day. Mattison acknowledged under Nelson's questioning that she had been drinking and smoking marijuana before the fight.

"Fair to say that what you're telling us is that you kind of deduced that something happened to Maddy?" Nelson said. Mattison replied: "I know I saw Maddy get hit."

In opening statements Monday, St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Hanson argued that Miu acted criminally when he stabbed five people, killed Schuman, and then walked away as rescuers called for help and dragged the injured to shore. Miu tossed his knife in the woods before rejoining his group and floating downriver, Hanson said.

Miu was apprehended about an hour later at the spot where tubers exit. By that time he had put on a shirt, hat, and sunglasses. When he first spoke to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, Miu said "I hear somebody got stabbed...and I fit the description." After his arrest, when told that someone had died, Miu asked if it was because other tubers had been fighting with each other.

The prosecution said Miu had ample opportunity to leave Schuman and his friends before the fight worsened, but after walking a short distance away, he ran through knee-deep water and put his hands on their tubes, stopping them from floating further. He originally told investigators he didn't have a knife, and that the other tubers had two knives, one of which he was able to wrestle away from them.

The video shows, and a witness testified, that Miu pulled the knife from his shorts. His wife Sondra also told investigators that Miu was carrying a knife that day.

Miu's defense attorneys, while agreeing to the basic facts, have presented a different version of the day. Miu feared for his life when 13 people confronted him, and had the legal right to self-defense, they argued. Miu was simply looking for a friend's lost cell phone when he left his group, they said.

The first group of teenagers he encountered acknowledged in court that they had been drinking that day, and some of them had been smoking marijuana. Schuman's friends testified that Miu said something about "looking for little girls," and said this statement started the confrontation.

Miu's attorneys said there's no video evidence that Miu made that statement. They pointed out that several of Schuman's friends never told police about the alleged statement after the incident.

The cellphone video shot by Cockfield shows people shouting at Miu and taunting him. It also shows Miu being punched and knocked to the ground. The defense has argued that the boys could have moved along but instead stayed as another group of tubers were drawn to the confrontation.