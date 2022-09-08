Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old suspect in a July 30 stabbing that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injured several others on the Apple River, plead not guilty Thursday in an arraignment hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

Miu, wearing an orange prisoner's outfit, appeared before Judge Michael Waterman via a video link from the St. Croix County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bond.

Miu, of Prior Lake, faces charges of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree homicide over the death of Schuman and injuries to four others during a weekend confrontation on the Apple River, a popular tubing spot in Western Wisconsin.

Miu is being represented by attorney Corey Chirafisi, who won high-profile not guilty verdicts for Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges in November after the teenager testified he acted in self-defense in the summer of 2020, when he fatally shot two people during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

Judge Waterman on Thursday set the next hearing in the case for Nov. 1.