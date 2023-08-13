Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 63-year-old Aitkin woman died Friday after colliding with a truck on Interstate 35 south of Faribault, authorities say.

Mona Lee Bengtson was driving north on I-35 at about 12:20 p.m. when her Toyota Highlander collided with a Dodge Ram that was also traveling north, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Ram, a 46-year-old man from Texas, was not injured.

In a separate crash on Hwy. 55 northwest of the Twin Cities just after noon Friday, a 66-year-old Annandale man died after his Buick Lucerne left the road and struck a tree east of Annandale.

Scott William Lampi was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol. He had not been wearing a seat belt.