A 53-year-old woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her fiancé in her western Wisconsin home.

Marian Smith, of New Richmond was charged Monday in St. Croix Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing police in connection with the death Saturday morning of 48-year-old Shaun Lewis.

Smith remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. She is due back in court Friday. A message was left with her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

New Richmond police said they were notified of Lewis' death shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday by someone in the home in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street.

Officers and emergency medical personnel found Lewis, of New Richmond, on the floor "with what appeared to be multiple wounds," a statement from police read. He died at the scene.

The charges say Smith told law enforcement that Lewis fell on a knife as the two argued.