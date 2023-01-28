7 p.m. Saturday vs. Sacramento • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Timberwolves are 4-4 this season when playing on no days of rest. Their last such game was a 128-126 victory over the Raptors on Jan. 19. ... Guard Anthony Edwards has played 37.1 minutes in games in which he played the night before. Edwards is averaging 23.6 points on 43% shooting in those games. The Wolves have their highest offensive efficiency when they play on no rest (116.4 points per 100 possessions).

Kings update: The Kings have been one of the surprise stories of the league this season and were in third place in the Western Conference entering Friday. Sacramento remade the team at last season's deadline by trading guard Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, who is second on the team with 18.4 points per game. Point guard De'Aaron Fox is shooting 51% and is averaging a team high 23.8 points. Sacramento leads the league in offensive efficiency (117.6).