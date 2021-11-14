At Target Center; 7 p.m. Monday.

TV: BSN. Radio: 830-AM.

Wolves update: The begin a stretch of four games at home after going 1-3 on their most recent road trip. That trip ended with a whimper in their 129-102 loss to the Clippers, who are 3-0 against the Wolves this season. Karl-Anthony Towns had just eight points a night after scoring 29 against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards, who scored nine against the Lakers, responded with 21 points and 9-for-22 shooting against the Clippers. After starting the season in the top 10, 10 Wolves' defensive efficiency has slipped to 15th (107 points allowed per 100 possessions)

Suns update: The Suns owned the second-best record in the Western Conference entering Sunday, and improved to 9-3 with a 115-89 victory over the Houston Rockets. Center Deandre Ayton was doubtful for the game and sat out because of a lower-leg injury. Ayton hasn't played since Nov. 4. … Devin Booker is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Chris Paul leads the league with 11 assists per game.