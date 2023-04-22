The theme that emanated from the Timberwolves after Denver guard Jamal Murray posted 40 points on them in Game 2 wasn't one of disappointment in how they guarded Murray.

The Wolves felt like they made Murray work for what he got Wednesday, he just made some difficult shots against them.

"He had to work for what he got," center Rudy Gobert said. "If that's what he's going to get, he's going to have to work. In Game 1 he didn't have to work as much. Tonight he had to work. We're going to keep making him work and we're going to keep making them work for what they get and we'll see how it goes."

If there was anything the Wolves had to do better against Murray, it's take away his space to shoot.

"We're off his body a little bit too much, including myself as well," forward Kyle Anderson said. "Just got to get into his body, make him work for it. Not give him an easy path. [Nikola] Jokic is a really good screener so just got to navigate that and figure it out."

A deadpan coach Chris Finch intimated Jokic's screens might not always be legal.

"He does a really good job of screening and moving and screening at the same time, those types of things," Finch said. "He's a super smart passer, so he knows exactly when to give the guard the ball."

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has tracked Murray whenever the two have shared the floor together. Alexander-Walker has been doing his best to tire out Murray, playing a physical brand of defense in which he tries to give Murray as little space to operate as possible.

"He's going to get the ball a ton, whether he likes it or not," Alexander-Walker said. "There were times in that Game 2 you could see he was tired and they were still feeding him. [It's about] staying in shape for one, and just making it tough, making it difficult and picking up on the small, little things that he does time to time, where I think I can be effective and whatnot."

He seems willing to live with the results as long as he makes life difficult for Murray. He won't get deterred should Murray get hot again.

"It's just about getting the job done, doing the best I can and making it tough," Alexander-Walker said. "I mean, if he's gonna make tough shots for however many games it's going to be, then he's gonna make tough shots. That's why they paid him, that's why he's the player he is today. So it's just about making it tough. And for me, the only matter is making it tough and winning this game."

Rowdy bunch

When he played for Memphis last season, Anderson took note of the atmosphere in Target Center during the playoffs, and it contributed to his decision to come to Minnesota in the offseason.

"I knew it was rowdy and the fans have been great all year," Anderson said. "So, I'm expecting it to be a tough place for them to play. It should be hostile. I'm feeling good about it, ready to go."

Anderson said he enjoys having a contentious crowd, whether home or away, in the playoffs.

"I love it, honestly," Anderson said. "Being in Denver, their fans were great. They were hostile. They were talking smack to us. You got to love that stuff. If you don't, the playoffs is going to intimidate you or it won't be a good place for you. I like playing on the road and doing your thing on another team's home floor."

Anderson has played in several playoff series in his career with the Spurs and Grizzlies and he characterized Minnesota's home crowd as a "top three" playoff atmosphere he has experienced.

"It was rowdy in there last year and I'm excited to be on this side of it this year," Anderson said.