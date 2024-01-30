Just after closing the books on their worst week of the season, the Timberwolves looked like themselves again.

Even without veteran guard Mike Conley, and despite fourth-quarter troubles all month long, the Wolves executed down the stretch and came away with an impressive 107-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

The Wolves used a 9-0 run inside of three minutes to pull away for the victory, with almost everyone who played coming up with a big contribution. All five starters had double figures, led by Anthony Edwards with 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns with 21.

They overcame a commanding performance from the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points, 15 of which came at the free-throw line.

The Wolves trailed 97-96 before getting key buckets from Jaden McDaniels, who had five points during the stretch for 14 points overall. Edwards had a drive and a dunk that announced this night was different for the Wolves.

The Wolves, who were without Conley (hamstring tightness) for the fourth time in five games, were content to let Thunder forward Josh Giddey shoot from the outside in the early going after Giddey hadn't made a three in his last five games. Giddey, of course, burned them by hitting his first three threes of the evening.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 107, Oklahoma City 101

That paced the Thunder to an early 22-17 lead, as the Wolves gradually got their offense going.

The game took on a chaotic feel at times in the first half, with both teams going up and down the court trading empty possessions. Towns provided a significant chunk of the offense in the second quarter, as he scored eight of his 12 first-half points. But overall the Wolves couldn't capitalize early during a night when they weren't turning the ball over without Conley (six first-half turnovers). They shot 42% in the first half. The Wolves had a 7-0 run in the second quarter that gave them a 39-35 lead as they also mixed in zone defense among their coverages on that end of the floor.

The zone was working, as Oklahoma City struggled to 41% shooting in the first half. The Wolves led 49-47 at the break. The Wolves came out with a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, and during that run Edwards crossed 6,000 points for his career. He became the third fastest to that mark in his career, trailing only LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

The Wolves led by as many as 10 points before turnovers set in and the Thunder went on a 14-0 run. Turnovers were back for the Wolves in third quarter as they doubled their total with another six. Because of this, the Wolves trailed 77-73 headed into the fourth.

With a spark from Jordan McLaughlin (10 points) off the bench, the Wolves staked themselves to an 84-79 lead before Gilgeous-Alexander returned. Then the teams began trading leads before the final push, which went the Wolves' way after it seemed as if they couldn't do anything right in that situation recently.





The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.