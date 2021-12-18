The Timberwolves became the latest NBA team hit by COVID-19-related absences as two players joined the list before Friday's game against the Lakers: Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince.

Friday marked the first time this season that Wolves players have missed game action because of COVID protocols.

The roster was fully vaccinated before the season, with coach Chris Finch saying "the bulk" of the team has also received booster shots. It's unclear if that applied to Prince and Edwards.

"We feel this is just part of basketball, whether it be injury or illness, just got to find a new rhythm," Finch said.

Edwards scored 38 points on 10 three-pointers in Wednesday's victory at Denver and is averaging 22.1 points per game. Prince has been in and out of the rotation and is averaging 4.6 points. He had not played in the previous two games.

Edwards and Prince will have to quarantine for 10 days unless they are able to get negative results on two consecutive PCR tests at least 24 hours apart, per league policy. Finch said he spoke to both and that they were "fine" and asymptomatic. Neither participated in shootaround Friday morning.

Several teams around the NBA and across sports have dealt with outbreaks, including the Wolves' opponent Friday, the Lakers, who were without Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard.

Russell Westbrook, however, was off the list and was expected to play. The Lakers added Kendrick Nunn to the list, although he has been out all season because of a knee injury.

The NBA and the players association have agreed to increased testing and re-emphasizing mask policies through the end of the holiday season.

The league and players association will increase testing beginning Dec. 26 for two weeks. Players and staff will be tested on game days except for those who have received boosters or recently recovered from the virus, according to an ESPN report.

Finch said at Wednesday's practice that the Wolves had been cutting back on meetings and making sure they are following masking protocols.

"Reduce our time together [to] less and less," Finch said. "Keep preaching to the guys that we're all getting our booster shots and staying as isolated as we possibly can. We're just trying to double down on all the things that everybody's been asked to do."

The Wolves also had a flu-like illness that spread through the team in recent weeks that hit Edwards. He didn't miss any games because of it, but Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt each missed time.

Friday was the first game Edwards has missed in his career.

Finch said he didn't have an exact number of how many Wolves have received booster shots but he added some players aren't yet eligible for boosters based on when they were vaccinated. Two Wolves players became fully vaccinated shortly before the season.

