The Timberwolves added four players to their training camp roster Monday by signing forwards Brian Bowen II and Chris Silva, and guards Isaiah Miller and Matt Lewis.

Bowen, 22, started the five Wolves Summer League games in Las Vegas, averaging 8.4 points. He has played in 12 NBA games for the Indiana Pacers, playing mostly for Fort Wayne of the G League.

The 24-year-old Silva played in 15 NBA games last season for Miami and Sacramento. He is a former South Carolina standout.

Lewis, 22, is a rookie from James Madison, where he was the CAA Player of the Year in 2020-21. Miller, 22, also played for the Summer League team, averaging 7.4 points. He was the SoCon Player of the year at UNC Greensboro last season.

Players report to Wolves camp at Mayo Clinic Courts next Monday.